Below Deck: Captain Sandy Yawn Fires Alissa Humber Following Explosive Argument

We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less dramatic.

Another stewardess was fired on Monday's new episode of Bravo's Below Deck.

At the end of last week's episode, Captain Sandy Yawn called out Alissa for her behavior, leaving viewers on the ultimate cliffhanger when she said she was letting the stewardess go.

"Yesterday was the [last] straw for me. Your insubordination and lack of respect is insurmountable," Yawn, who is filling in for Captain Lee Rosbach, who exited earlier this season due to ill health.

"Alissa, when you said, 'Yes Sandy. I mean Captain Sandy.' That was a f—k you to my face."

"No matter what job you work in, respect for hierarchy is a must. I am letting you go."

Sandy went on to speak about her decision.

"It never feels good to fire a crew member. You're ending their income," the Below Deck: Mediterannean star shared.

"As a captain, I have to make the hard decisions, and I have to live with them."

Alissa then departed the boat but was adamant that she did nothing wrong during her time on the super yacht.

Camille Lamb, who was fired earlier in the season and had a rivalry with Alissa, returned to give her two cents.

"I've been vindicated. I have always seen [Alissa] be — for lack of a better term — awful," Lamb said in a confessional.

"And she's shown her face. I am satisfied that people got to see what I saw," she added before closing off with:

"Hashtag Justice for Camille."

Alissa found herself on the wrong side of Captain Sandy on multiple occasions throughout the last few episodes, particularly because of her attitude.

Sandy was unimpressed when Alissa spoke back to her after being called out for someone on her team still working while she was lounging in the sun on the yacht.

Additionally, Sandy heard Alissa complain about her leadership on multiple occasions.

Despite being fired, it's unclear whether Alissa will return in confessionals and at events away from the yacht.

Camille has returned twice this season.

One person we know is returning is Captain Lee Rosbach, who signaled at the end of Monday's episode that he would be back very soon.

What are your thoughts on Alissa's firing?

Do you think it was deserved?

Hit the comments below.

Below Deck continues Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.