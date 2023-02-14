Ben McKenzie Joins ABC Medical Drama Pilot The Hurt Unit

Ben McKenzie is this close to making a full-time return to the small screen.

The actor is attached to headline the ABC drama pilot The Hurt Unit.

According to Deadline, the potential series "follows a highly skilled team of trauma surgeons and nurses who race into the field to treat the patients who won't make it to the hospital in time."

"When the sick and the injured can't get to the ER, the Hurt Unit (Hospital Urgent Response Team) brings the ER to them."

McKenzie is set to play Danny, "a self-made surgeon and head of the elite Hurt Unit."

"He must make split-second decisions in the most harrowing circumstances, often at risk to his own life."

"While unquestionably a hero, Danny is also a pathological risk-taker who seems headed for a serious comeuppance."

"His deepest bond is with his teammates — first-class professionals who share his passion, some would say obsession, for saving lives."

ABC already has The Good Doctor and Grey's Anatomy on its medical drama slate, but medical dramas remain solid options for the broadcast networks.

McKenzie is, of course, best known for his breakout role on The OC, which aired for four seasons on FOX from 2003-07.

He followed that up with Southland, which lasted one season on NBC before being revived for four more seasons on TNT.

More recently, McKenzie starred in Gotham, which lasted five seasons.

Do you sense a pattern here?

The actor has an excellent track record on the small screen, and we're sure his fans would be ecstatic at the opportunity to get him in a medical drama.

The Hurt Unit comes from Promised Land creator Matt Lopez and ex-SEAL Team showrunner John Glenn.

What are your thoughts on the potential series?

Do you think it would fit in on ABC?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.