Blue Bloods: Why the CBS Drama Missed Out on an Early Renewal

Blue Bloods fans were left in shock on Tuesday when CBS announced renewals for many of its most popular series, but the Tom Selleck drama wasn't picked up.

While the Blue Bloods Season 13 numbers spell renewal, a show this late in the game comes with a much bigger price tag, complicating renewal decisions.

Thankfully, conversations are happening, so CBS is interested in Blue Bloods Season 14.

Deadline reported following the mass renewals at the network that Blue Bloods remains a Top 5 series, but the topic coming up is the show's budget.

When TV shows age, they come at a higher cost, largely buoyed by cast salaries.

Deadline notes that there were "rumblings that the cuts CBS had been pushing for on Blue Bloods were pretty deep, putting the show's future in limbo, but, after weeks of impasse, I hear negotiations are trending in the right direction and the network is hopeful to have the show back for Season 14."

That sounds positive for the show's prospects, but we must stress that the series is on the bubble until a formal pickup is announced.

Negotiations for renewals can fall apart pretty quickly, but it sounds like things are moving in the right direction.

Fellow CBS drama S.W.A.T. is also in negotiations for a Season 7 pickup.

Like Blue Bloods, the series remains a robust performer.

Unfortunately, East New York faces a more difficult battle for renewal.

The Amanda Warren drama has performed respectably on Sundays this season, but the series had a worrying drop upon its return from a mini hiatus on Sunday.

It logged a 0.2 rating in the demo -- way down from its 0.4 season average.

CBS still has True Lies on deck for midseason, so it's possible East New York's fate could hinge on the reboot's success.

The shows returning for the 2023-24 TV season CBS are: Young Sheldon, Ghosts, Fire Country, FBI, The Equalizer, The Neighborhood, NCIS, FBI: International, Bob Hearts Abishola, FBI: Most Wanted, NCIS: Hawai'i, So Help Me Todd, and CSI: Vegas.

The network previously canceled NCIS: Los Angeles after 14 seasons.

