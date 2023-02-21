Boston Strangler Trailer: Kiera Knightley and Carrie Coon Flee the Lifestyle Desk to Track a Killer!

One of the best things about streaming television is how it merges the big screen with small-screen accessibility.

While theaters still prefer tentpole releases rather than dramatic features or rom-coms, streaming platforms have embraced the opportunity to showcase a little of everything.

Hulu will release 20th Century star-studded feature Boston Stranger from writer/director Matt Ruskin on March 17.

Hulu released today the official trailer for the true-crime thriller about the trailblazing reporters who broke the story of the notorious Boston Strangler murders of the 1960s.

The film follows Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), a reporter for the Record-American newspaper, who becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders.

As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), yet the duo finds themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era.

Nevertheless, McLaughlin and Cole bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth.

In addition to two-time Oscar nominee Knightley and Emmy nominee Coon, the film stars Allesandro Nivola, David Dastmalchian, Morgan Spector, Bill Camp, and Chris Cooper.

Written and directed by Ruskin, the film is produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, Michael Pruss, Josey McNamara, and Tom Acker, with Michael Fottrell and Sam Roston serving as executive producers.

Sam Roston is overseeing for Scott Free and Bronte Payne for LuckyChap.

Women were still emerging as forces to be reckoned with in workplaces of the 1960s.

The trailer shows that the paper's editor seems a bit disconcerted that a woman who covers lifestyle would have anything to add to the coverage of the strangulations.

Part of Loretta McLaughlin's frustration and desire to add to the narrative is likely because the Record-American isn't giving the story the coverage it deserves, saying, "How many women have to die before it's a story?"

Historically speaking, investigative journalists have been vital in solving many cases, and Boston Strangler should be a fascinating look at how coverage and public discourse can change the direction of a case and stop a murderer in his tracks.

Take a look at the trailer now!

Boston Strangler premieres only on Hulu on March 17, 2023.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.