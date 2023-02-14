Bridgerton Spinoff Queen Charlotte Teaser Announces Netflix Premiere Date

We've had two seasons of Bridgerton filled with romance, but before we get to the third, we're getting a prequel.

That's right, folks, it's time to delve into Queen Charlotte's backstory.

Netflix and Shondaland hosted a global event for Bridgerton universe super fans on Tuesday in anticipation of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

During the event, Creator and Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes revealed the May 4, 2023, premiere date and a first look at new footage for the highly anticipated six-episode limited series.

"Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton," the logline reads.

Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) reprise their roles from Bridgerton in this series.

India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) plays Young Queen Charlotte.

The rest of the cast includes Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) plays Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest (The Sandman) plays Young King George, and Arsema Thomas (television debut) plays Young Lady Danbury.

Rounding out the cast are Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway, The War Below) as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis (The Nevers ) as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, and Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus.

The cast also includes Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton Seasons 1 & 2) as Brimsley (older).

Check out the new teaser below and scroll down for another big announcement from the world of Bridgerton.

Rosheuvel revealed that this Spring, Her Majesty will bring The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience to New York City.

Co-produced by Netflix, Shondaland, and Fever, the waitlist is now open, and guests can register and learn more about the ball at the link here.

Unfortunately, we didn't get a premiere date for Bridgerton Season 3, but Netflix's promotional efforts are behind the spinoff for now.

If we had to guess, the third season won't air until the fall.

What are your thoughts on the teaser for Queen Charlotte?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.