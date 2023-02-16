Carnival Row: Cast and Crew Preview the Second and Final Season

Carnival Row is back for a second and final season, and TV Fanatic got to sit down with some of the stars and showrunner to discuss what's on tap.

The show premiered in 2019 but suffered many setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic that halted productions worldwide.

Carnival Row Season 2 picks up with former inspector Philostrate (Blooom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tensions, while Vignette (Delevingne) and the Black Ravens plot payback for the unjust oppression of the Burgue's human leader.

First up, showrunner Erik Oleson talks about the trouble associated with the pandemic when filming Season 2 of Carnival Row.

He also expressed his love for the fans for waiting as long as they did.

Amazon Prime gave the showrunner an extra two episodes to rework the story to make season two the final season.

We also discuss what he's looking forward to with the second and last season.

We're glad that Amazon Prime let them produce the season and that they were able to end on their terms.

We're even thankful for those extra episodes Oleson told us about.

Hopefully, the writers could utilize their time away to form a beautiful and finished story for the members of the Row.

Next in the hot seats are Andrew Gower, Tamzin Merchant & David Gyasi, who play Ezra, Imogen, and Agreus, respectively.

The three informed us of their love and excitement for their characters and storylines this season.

They also expressed their love for the fans of the first season and excitement over the final outing.

Check out the interview with these three show costars and scroll down for more.

Their characters have an exciting storyline that melds with Cara Delivingne and Orlando Bloom's characters beautifully, and it sounds like the actors love where the writers took their characters!

We're excited to see what the season holds for them, especially the beautiful romance between Imogen and Agreus.

Hopefully, Ezra doesn't manage to weasel back into their way.

Sadly, we didn't get to talk to Cara Delivingne about her character, Vignette.

Vignette continues her journey with the Black Raven, while the Row deals with further segregation and deaths.

But don't fear Carnival Row Fanatics; we got to sit down with leading man Orlando Bloom to talk about his role as Philo.

Philo gets thrown into messy situations this season as he deals with the repercussions of the Carnival Row Season 1 finale.

Hear from the man himself, Orlando Bloom, in the interview below:

"There was a big collaborative effort... I was quite involved in Philo's journey and invested in how the show would ultimately land."

So Fanatics, are you ready for the second and final season of the steampunk fantasy Carnival Row?

Are you excited to see how these characters play out their last dance? What are you most looking forward to seeing?

Let us know in the comments below!

Carnival Row's final season premieres Friday, February 17, 2023, on Prime Video.

