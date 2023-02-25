Carnival Row Review: The Unkindness that Shook the Martyr's Hand

The setup of the first two hours paid off in a brilliant pair of follow-up episodes that nearly took us to the halfway mark for the final season.

Tourmaline and Philo briefly teamed up to solve the murders on Carnival Row Season 2 Episode 3, but she got more than she bargained for.

Vignette plotted her revenge, and Sophie made some finalizing moves to launch her deception plan.

Tourmaline's storyline has turned into the most intriguing and terrifying storyline the show has had.

Karla Crome's portrayal of the Pixie (who now has the gift of sight) elevates her character into something special.

Tourmaline's journey this season has seen her grapple with the power of the sight the dead witch passed onto her. So far, all of her visions have been accidental. That is until Philo got involved.

After she told Philo about the visions of the Black Raven's deaths, he enlisted her help. Together, they found the bodies, and he cut one open so she could use her power.

What we previously thought may have been a coincidence; she has to touch some guts or blood to utilize the visions. At least she didn't kill these two!

Philo had to take the investigation into his own hands after Seargent Dombey rejected Philo's plea for help on the Row.

Dombey has always been a sleazy, mean man, and this season continues to prove he is one of the vilest people in this world.

He's aggressive, passive-aggressive, all of the aggressive's tied into one little bow. However, he showed compassion for Philo during these two hours.

Philo warned him about Vignette's planned attacks against him and helped him fight off members of the Black Raven when they attacked.

When Philo got arrested, Dombey sent him back to the Row as his punishment instead of putting him in prison or killing him: a small mercy but a welcomed one.

Philo now almost has no friends at all. The fae on the Row think he sided with the humans, and the humans will never accept him because he's a half-blood.

It will be interesting to see where they take his character without as many connections helping him as he previously had.

Another exciting event that will shake up the series: Vignette turned herself into the police.

In Mayrtrship, she turned herself over to the police during their raid of the Row to try and prevent others from getting hurt and arrested.

She and Philo also seemingly have stopped their on-again, off-again, cat-and-mouse relationship they've had with each other since the beginning of the show, but only time will tell if that will last.

But these events raise important questions for the Black Raven and their future.

Who will take over?

Kaine seems like the obvious choice, but his emotions often run high, leading us to wonder if he'll be the right choice for the Black Raven.

They may also not have anyone take over. The de facto leader Vignette had already ruffled some wings, so another person may further split the faction.

Sophie and Jonah's storyline took a bit of a backseat during these hours, but the most crucial thing: Sophie gained sympathy for the fae. Time will tell if that will change her attitude throughout the rest of the season!

Even with these stories, we often think back to Tourmaline. She is getting put through the wringer this season, and we hope she can survive to the end, even with the dark magic potentially taking control of her.

Of course, we saved discussion for the continued sweeping romance between Imogen and Agreus to talk about at the end.

Imogen and Agreus' story Was saved for Carnival Row Season 2 Episode 4, and luckily it was worth the wait! But they seriously need to incorporate their story better!

Their romance continued as they dealt with the strangeness of The New Dawn and even with being forced to work for their housing and food.

Their classism appeared as they were forced into the fray of The New Dawn's pseudo-communism. We say pseudo-communism, but they go as far as calling everyone comrade; it is just communism.

Agreus tried his hardest to hide the truth about the dangers of the land they now inhabit. Sadly, his avoidance of the truth didn't last him long.

Imogen managed to bond with the New Dawn's boss, Leonora and became convinced that this was a good place for the couple.

The truth shocked Imogen, but she maintained that the New Dawn were good people because they accepted their love without question.

One can understand her opinion on things. She wants to live in a safe place where she can love whom she wants to love, as does Agreus. But The New Dawn doesn't seem to be the place.

They were forced to make weapons, and Agreus discovered that anyone could disappear without a trace.

Agreus got into an argument with a woman at the beginning of the hour, and by the end, she had all but disappeared from the house they lived in.

All of these strange happenings bring into question who Leonora is and what her control over the land may be.

Leonora seems like she'd be a formidable opponent, and with a whole army behind her, she wouldn't be someone you'd want to face off against.

And to make things worse, at the end of the Imogen storyline, a familiar face arrived on Leonora's doorstep: Ezra.

He's continued his misguided efforts to "save" Imogen from Agreus and even killed Agreus' old valet Fergus in cold blood (after getting information out of him).

No one knows Ezra's next move, but he seems to have lost his mind a bit. Imogen and Agreus are hopefully ready for whatever he can throw at them.

Whatever comes next for the entire series, the drama and intensity have been amped up and have launched this season to what we expected from the epic finale.

So Fanatics, what did you think of these two episodes?

Are you excited to see what's going to happen next? What's been your favorite part of the second and final season so far?

Let us know in the comments below. Carnival Row airs on Fridays on Amazon Prime.

Michael Stack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.