Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 15 Spoilers: Preparing For Severide's Exit

Should we be preparing ourselves emotionally for Severide's exit?

Earlier on, it had been reported that Taylor Kinney would be absent from Chicago Fire for an extended period for personal reasons.

Throughout this season, we have seen him lean on his passion for investigating fires, and on Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 14, he and Mouch teamed up to investigate little fires in a certain building.

Slowly, Severide has been getting more and more into investigating arsons. Is this how he will exit the show?

Towards the end of Episode 14, he joins his wife at Molly's, where she asks him something about Van Meter. It appears this was something they had been talking about offscreen.

Van Meter is an arson investigator for the Office of Fire Investigation, and he has teamed up with Severide on more than one occasion.

When Kidd asks about Van Meter, he shows her his phone, and she appears surprised. She then asks him what he is going to do.

That could be the setup for his exit, as we knew it was coming.

His constant involvement with arsons and his relationship with Van Meter might indicate his skills are needed. He has proven himself a great investigator; the OFI could use someone like him.

Van Meter may ask him to join him and investigate some fires, leaving him out of 51 for a while.

Spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 15 tease an emotional hour as Violet's past loss hits her when Blake is in an accident.

Blake is in trouble.

Blake has been into Violet for a while now, but he couldn't act on it because they are friends, and Violet was in a relationship with Evan.

Violet experienced loss when Evan died during an emergency, and the grief was so much that she didn't leave her bed for days.

After Evan's death, she has been slowly healing, but the past trauma threatens to consume her when Blake is in trouble.

While Blake was quite sure how he felt for Violet, she was too occupied to notice. However, on Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 14, she realized she might have feelings for Blake when she kissed him and didn't hate it.

This insinuates that she might have also been feeling something for him.

The episode has Kidd, Seager from the OFI, and Carver at the city stables investigating some fires.

Later on, the team responds to a fire emergency at the same location, and as Gallo rescues a horse, the structure is compromised by the fire and comes crashing down.

Violet listens to the Mayday call in disbelief.

The events in this episode are almost identical to what happened to Evan.

He had gone to save a man during a fire, and the building collapsed, burying him underneath the concrete rubble, effectively killing him.

Even if they are not romantically involved, they are still friends, which will be trauma-inducing for Violet.

Blake is a beloved figure in 51. This will shake the whole house if he is in trouble.

Even Carver -- who has no friends -- has begun to warm up to the guy.

Girls on Fire is in trouble.

Sadly, the fire department has to deal with budget cuts.

Some luxuries or secondary programs are the first to suffer when these cuts happen.

In the episode, a budget cut sees Kylie go face to face with some firefighters when some cuts are proposed.

Girls on Fire is a special program that started to get girls and women into heavily male-dominated firefighting programs.

Kylie was the program's first member, so it holds a special place in her heart.

Firefighters are known to have this air of superiority, and it causes them to clash with other first responders, such as EMS.

This time, they side against Girls on Fire, and Kylie speaks her mind. Firefighters are a smug bunch, and they don't back down easily, but so doesn't Kylie.

Sylvie starts dating again.

Dating came up a lot during Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 14, and her friends encouraged Sylvie to press on and see where things might lead with Dylan.

While at the city stables, Sylvie runs into Dylan, and they talk.

With Casey gone for a while now, it is time for her to get back on the market.

Herrmann struggles with Cindy's illness.

Cindy's cancer has changed Herrmann's life in ways he could not have imagined. It was a crude reminder that our days here on earth are numbered.

The real struggle is watching his wife suffer so much pain, and there is nothing he can do to help.

Many responsibilities previously undertaken by his wife have fallen on him, which has become a great source of stress for him.

As Cindy goes through rounds of chemo, things are set to be bad from here before they become better, if they ever will.

With his physically demanding job and young children, this might be too much for him, and it would be wise to seek help.

Carver returned to 51 and promised to be on his best behavior and all factors considered, and he is trying. This will only remain the case for a short time because he still has feelings for Kidd, and with Severide out of 51, will he gain fake confidence and make a move?

Which spoilers are you most excited to see how it plays out? Check out the promo below.

We always love reading what you say, so don't hesitate to comment.

You can always watch Chicago Fire online right here on TV Fanatic.

Catch the episode live on Wednesday at 9 pm on NBC and a review right here.

