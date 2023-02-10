Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 13 Spoilers: Voight Uncovers Chapman's Past While Mourning Olinsky

If you've missed Alvin Olinsky, then gear up for a touching moment!

It's safe to say that the series hasn't been the same since Al's brutal death in Chicago PD Season 5 Episode 22. And Voight hasn't been the same since he lost his best friend and partner, primarily due to Voight's actions.

Any reference to characters of the past always warms the heart, and it's no exception when we get a significant one during Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 13.

How that comes to be is interesting, but first, let's break down some things we know and can speculate about "The Ghost of You."

The hour will focus heavily on the new but underused character, ASA Nina Chapman.

We haven't spent much time with her, but we've learned how much of a force she is when we see her.

It takes someone special to get Voight's attention and have him actively rooting for them to succeed. Voight promised Chapman that he'd get her where she needed to be, back her during her ascent to power, and make her look good, and he's meant it.

Not since Voight's connection to Nicole Ari Parker's Samantha Miller have we seen him willing to go to bat for and work alongside someone in power. So it's no surprise that when Chapman needs help, Voight is who she can lean on in a time of need.

The past two seasons have dealt with many drug cases, and this episode will be no exception when Chapman enlists the Intelligence unit's help with a drug dealer from her past.

This person manages to evade the law and a lengthy prison sentence, presumably partly because Chapman's informant disappeared.

One can only guess that much of the case hinged on the testimony of this informant, and the moment that person vanished, the case went down the drain.

But does that mean that the informant is someone who has gone missing recently? And by "missing," are we to guess that it means that person is dead?

It's easy to jump to the conclusion that the informant in question is swimming with the fish based on how distraught Chapman appears in most of the photos.

Nearly every image of her has her near tears or visibly shaken. We even get a couple of stills of Voight providing comfort to her.

Voight has definitely gotten a bit softer in recent years, and we also know he goes to bat for those around him, so he's probably taking on the case, no questions asked, and going to great lengths to get justice and help Nina.

Although there's speculation that whatever Chapmans's connection is to this case, there's something deeply buried, and if it gets out, it could change everything for her.

Her entire presence on this show has been one of an ambitious woman who wants to climb the ladder and garner power and prestige to invoke real change.

In many ways, she seems like one of the good ones with big plans for the city.

She probably has some skeletons in her past, and they're about to get unearthed unless Voight can do something about it.

When it comes to her connection to this drug runner, a solid bet is that she's either romantically entangled with the person, or at least was in the past, or she has some familial or other personal connection to the drug runner in question.

And that certainly would be a secret from Chapman's past that could thoroughly damage her future and career.

With a case pertaining to drugs, it's safe to say that some of the team members may be going undercover. And the best person for the job may be our beloved new rookie, Torres.

He's proven exceptional in the field, with great instincts and the ability to navigate certain situations and blend into the environments.

It's always a thrill when he goes undercover, so we're already excited about that.

Since Jay's departure, the dynamic bromance that is Ruzwater has taken Torres under their wing and showed him the ropes, mentoring him as best as they can.

Recently, Torres has spent a lot of time under Ruzek's tutelage, and it seems that'll be the case yet again when both of them are in some bare environment that may be crucial to finding their suspect.

Atwater appears to be on surveillance duty again, which is something he's great at, but hopefully, taking a literal backseat doesn't mean he'll be absent from most of the episode.

And hopefully, we'll get some update on how his relationship with his estranged father is coming along. We're overdue for a reference to that particular point of his personal life.

Something about this case must hit close to home for Voight or have him thinking about the past.

We see images of him paying his respects to Olinsky's gravesite, and you can see how affected he is by the action.

There's also an image of him with Ruzek alongside him, and it may be during the same time frame. Does Ruzek visit Al's grave too?

What if it's Al's birthday or the anniversary of his death? If so, it makes sense that Al's best friend and partner and the cop he molded and mentored into his image are the ones to pay their respects together.

It's bound to be an emotional episode with the Olinsky references and an interesting one with the implementation of Chapman.

And it serves as a precursor that will lead us into the momentous 200th episode.

But for now, hit the comments and discuss your thoughts and what you'd like to see in the 199th episode.

What are your thoughts and theories? What are you looking forward to most? Hit the Blue Bar, and comment below.

Chicago PD returns February 15 at 10/9c on NBC. Join us for weekly reviews!

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.