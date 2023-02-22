Critics Choice Super Awards Nominees: House of the Dragon, Evil, & Yellowstone

Critics Choice Super Awards Nominees: House of the Dragon, Evil, & YellowstonePaul Dailly at .
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the nominees for the 3rd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards, honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, and Action.
Winners will be revealed via special announcement on Thursday, March 16.
Evil, House of the Dragon, The Boys, and What We Do in the Shadows tied for the most television nominations, with each project garnering four nods.
Scroll down for the full list of TV nominations.
BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Reacher
Vikings: Valhalla
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Ralph Macchio – Cobra Kai
Alan Ritchson – Reacher
Sylvester Stallone – Tulsa King
William Zabka – Cobra Kai
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Olivia Liang – Kung Fu
Katherine McNamara – Walker: Independence
Helen Mirren – 1923
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*
The Boys
Ms. Marvel
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Werewolf by Night
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*
John Cena – Peacemaker
Brendan Fraser – Doom Patrol
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
Antony Starr – The Boys
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*
Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker
Michelle Gomez – Doom Patrol
Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow
Tatiana Maslany – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Erin Moriarty – The Boys
Iman Vellani – Ms. Marvel
BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
Chucky
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Evil
The Walking Dead
Wednesday
What We Do in the Shadows
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Jacob Anderson – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Mike Colter – Evil
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sam Reid – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Jennifer Coolidge – The Watcher
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
Katja Herbers – Evil
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Christina Ricci – Wednesday
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Andor
For All Mankind
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Stranger Things
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Man Who Fell to Earth
Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Diego Luna – Andor
Anson Mount – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Adam Scott – Severance
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon
Patricia Arquette – Severance
Morfydd Clark – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Moses Ingram – Obi-Wan Kenobi
Fiona Shaw – Andor
Sissy Spacek – Night Sky
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Ethan Hawke – Moon Knight
Brad Dourif – Chucky
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon
Hayden Christensen – Obi-Wan Kenobi
Antony Starr – The Boys
Michael Emerson – Evil
Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things
Harriet Sansom Harris – Werewolf By Night
