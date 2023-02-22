Critics Choice Super Awards Nominees: House of the Dragon, Evil, & Yellowstone

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the nominees for the 3rd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards, honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, and Action.

Winners will be revealed via special announcement on Thursday, March 16.

Evil, House of the Dragon, The Boys, and What We Do in the Shadows tied for the most television nominations, with each project garnering four nods.

Scroll down for the full list of TV nominations.

BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

Kung Fu

Reacher

Tulsa King

Vikings: Valhalla

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Ralph Macchio – Cobra Kai

Alan Ritchson – Reacher

Sylvester Stallone – Tulsa King

William Zabka – Cobra Kai

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Olivia Liang – Kung Fu

Katherine McNamara – Walker: Independence

Helen Mirren – 1923

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

The Boys

Doom Patrol

Ms. Marvel

Peacemaker

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Werewolf by Night

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

John Cena – Peacemaker

Brendan Fraser – Doom Patrol

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Antony Starr – The Boys

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker

Michelle Gomez – Doom Patrol

Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow

Tatiana Maslany – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Erin Moriarty – The Boys

Iman Vellani – Ms. Marvel

BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Chucky

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Evil

The Walking Dead

Wednesday

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Jacob Anderson – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Mike Colter – Evil

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sam Reid – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Jennifer Coolidge – The Watcher

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Katja Herbers – Evil

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Christina Ricci – Wednesday

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Andor

For All Mankind

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Stranger Things

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Man Who Fell to Earth

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Diego Luna – Andor

Anson Mount – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Adam Scott – Severance

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Morfydd Clark – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Moses Ingram – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Fiona Shaw – Andor

Sissy Spacek – Night Sky

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Ethan Hawke – Moon Knight

Brad Dourif – Chucky

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon

Hayden Christensen – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Antony Starr – The Boys

Michael Emerson – Evil

Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things

Harriet Sansom Harris – Werewolf By Night

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.