David Harbour is Ready for Stranger Things to End: "It's Definitely Time"

David Harbour is getting candid about Stranger Things concluding after its forthcoming fifth season.

The actor has played Jim Hopper since the Netflix hit premiered in the summer of 2016.

Harbour opened up about the end of the series in a new interview with Discussing Film.

He said that, at one point, he didn't think he'd ever want the mystery 1980s-set drama to end.

Now, however, he's ready.

"What's funny is when I started the show, I never, ever wanted it to end," Harbour said.

"That's why I love the show. I think it's a great show, even if I wasn't in it."

"Now we're almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end."

"But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there's a sadness there. But also, we've all grown up," he added.

"It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects, he continued.

"And to let the Duffer brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented."

"I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it's definitely time."

Netflix renewed Stranger Things for Season 5 ahead of the Season 4 premiere, and fans are worried about how the series will end.

Series finales are tricky to pull off because different viewers have different expectations.

The penultimate season concluded with the sense that Hawkins -- and every single character -- were in jeopardy, thanks to the war with the Upside Down arriving.

Harbour -- and the rest of the Stranger Things cast -- exploded in popularity overnight when the series launched in 2016.

His next movie is We Have a Ghost, but he's also attached to reprise his MCU role in Thunderbolts.

He also had a widely-praised role in the Christmas-themed horror Violent Night.

The Stranger Things cast also includes Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery.

What are your thoughts on the actor being ready for the series to be over?

Are you ready for the end?

Hit the comments.

