Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 2-06-23: Get Ready For Valentine's Day!

Valentine's Day is supposed to be a celebration of love, but more often than not, it's a cheesy day full of flowers and chocolates with no real thought or emotion behind it. And if you're a soap character, it's as likely that you'll get your heart broken as you'll be invited to a Valentine's Day wedding. We've still got eight days to go, but Days of Our Lives during the week of 2-06-23 promises equal measures of heartbreak and romance. Don't forget that three people are stuck in the afterlife, dealing with the Devil again. Jennifer will make another appearance in town to surprise Jack for Valentine's Day, but will things go smoothly? Gwen and Xander have agreed to embrace being bad, which means Gwen is likely to cause trouble for her estranged father and his wife. Let's not forget Gwen knows that a high Jennifer ran her over last year! Days of Our Lives Classic Couple Spotlight: Jack and Jennifer Start Gallery Anything can happen now, and spoilers say that Gwen and Xander will conspire to steal the Spectator from Jack and Jennifer. I'm not sure how that's possible when they're both broke, but this is Salem. With the Jennifer secret hanging over Jack's head, Gwen could blackmail him into signing the Spectator over to her. Isn't Jack's one-time brother-in-law a lawyer? The best way to counteract this nonsense is to have Justin work out some plea agreement for Jennifer with the court. She's already gone to rehab, so a judge should take that into account. Lately, everyone has given in to blackmail without a second thought. But will Jack and Jennifer give their paper up rather than deal with the consequences of Jennifer's intoxicated actions? Or will they pretend to give in while working together on a secret counter-plan? That could be compelling! Jack and Jennifer have a ton of connections in Salem, both well-respected people like Julie and not-so-honest ones like the Dimeras. Since Abigail was married to Chad and EJ was (ahem!) fond of her, they might find allies there. Please scroll down to check out all eight spoilers for Days of Our Lives during the week of 2-06-23.

Marlena, Kate, and Kayla are stunned to learn they've been fooled.

The women foolishly signed papers without reading them to get into Heaven. Now they're going to have to deal with the Devil's latest form -- the monstrous Nick Fallon.

At least it's not Charlie Dale.

What's next with this silly story? How will the women get out of the afterlife and back to Earth? And is this the afterlife, or are they suffering a mass hallucination courtesy of André Dimera or some other bad guy?

Eric comes to Nicole's aid.

Nicole continues to suffer ill effects from that drugged drink. Please let this not be the same drug that turned Sarah into Renee Dumond!

Naturally, Eric is the one to catch a dizzy Nicole before she collapses to the ground in the park. How many times are we going to do this?

Eric's always in the right place at the right time to rescue Nicole, and though she doesn't want him now, that'll change. Why couldn't it be Rafe instead? They were so much better for each other than Nicole and Father Judgmental.

When Wendy gets called away, Johnny turns to Chanel.

This triangle just began, and I'm already ready for it to end.

Johnny and Wendy were a fresh, new couple with lots of potential. Now Wendy will be flung aside for another Allie/Chanel/Johnny triangle.

Nobody needs another round of Chanel flip-flopping between Allie and Johnny, especially now that Allie throws a tantrum every time Johnny's name comes up and Paulina keeps pushing Chanel to give Allie another chance.

Joey plays cupid for Tripp and Wendy.

Of course. If Wendy turns to Tripp, it frees Johnny to focus on Chanel so he and Allie can have more obnoxious fights.

A Tripp/Wendy/Johnny triangle would be compelling if there weren't four other triangles on canvas, one of which also includes Johnny.

And why can't women and men ever be friends on this show without it developing into more? Leo and Gwen work because Leo is gay, but why can't we have platonic relationships among people who could be attracted to one another?

Allie and Alex console each other over their romantic woes.

Allie and Alex again get drunk, and this time, they have sex while Allie is on the outs with Chanel. Lovely.

First of all, one or both of these people is becoming an alcoholic. Allie's father is one, so she could likely develop a problem too.

That would be a more compelling story than this "triangle" with its subtle message that bi people can't commit (SPOILER: they can!). It's great that DAYS has some bi characters, but this isn't great representation.

Chad and Stephanie inform his kids that they're dating.

They'd better hurry up before junior detective Thomas figures it out!

Most of the time, kids hate their parent dating someone new, whether the other parent is lost to death or divorce.

But Chad's kids love Stephanie and have been using her as their replacement for Abigail, so Chad might be stressed out about this announcement for no reason.

Sarah has a surprising encounter with Rex.

Rex comes to the mansion, where Sarah is sulking about Xander again, to deliver a letter from Philip to Victor. (Despite the tribute to the late John Aniston that aired in December, Days of Our Lives has not written in a death for Victor at this point.)

Spoilers show Sarah and Rex getting hot and heavy after Rex offers emotional support.

I guess Sarah feels that since Xander moved on quickly, she can too, but can we have more relationship build-up and less jumping into bed, please?

Jennifer arrives in Salem to surprise Jack for Valentine's Day.

As discussed above, Jennifer's happy surprise will probably be anything but.

Let's hope these two get some genuinely romantic moments before they have to deal with Gwen's nonsense.

It would be typical of Gwen and Xander to burst in on these two having a romantic dinner to make ridiculous demands, but hopefully, we can avoid that this time!

What do you think of these spoilers, Days of Our Lives fanatics?

Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know your thoughts!

If you'd like to chat about already-aired episodes of Days of Our Lives, check out the latest Days of Our Lives reviews and Days of Our Lives Round Table discussions.

Days of Our Lives streams exclusively on Peacock. New episodes drop on weekdays at 6 AM EST / 3 AM PST.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.