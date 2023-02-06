Dexter: Origins Ordered to Series at Showtime: Find Out Which Other Spinoffs Are in the Works!

It's official.

Showtime is expanding the Dexter franchise in a big way.

Fresh off a Wall Street Journal report that the premium cabler is exploring opportunities for more Dexter, we have some big news.

Showtime announced today it has placed a straight-to-series order for the new drama Dexter: Origins (working title), to be executive produced by Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips.

The new series is based on the Emmy-nominated hit series Dexter which starred Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall.

The network is also developing a new version of Dexter: New Blood, which depicts the ongoing emergence of Dexter's son Harrison.

In addition, Showtime is exploring projects based on other characters from the Dexter universe, such as the makings of the notorious Trinity Killer originally played by Emmy winner John Lithgow.

The announcement was made by Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime and Paramount Media Networks.

"Dexter: Origins will dramatize young Dexter Morgan at the outset of his transition into the avenging serial killer he would become," the logline reads.

"Set in the Miami that was a hotbed of real serial killers of his time, the show will begin as Dexter graduates college to join Miami Metro, where he meets younger versions of many of the characters we came to know in the original DEXTER."

"And, of course, the show will also focus on Dexter's family, including a very-much-alive Harry and a very formidable, teenage Deb."

Meanwhile, Dexter: New Blood is a new incarnation of the 2021-22 drama that became the most-watched series in Showtime history.

The drama focuses on Dexter's son Harrison, who survived his tumultuous reintroduction with his father and flees to New York City where he must wrestle with his own violent nature and whether, like his father, he too is compelled to kill.

Dexter: New Blood will explore the kinds of themes and scenarios seen in the original series on SHOWTIME but through a new lens.

In addition, Showtime is exploring other characters from the Dexter universe whom the network could develop for potential series.

"The DEXTER saga has been an undeniable creative and popular success for SHOWTIME, both in its original, groundbreaking form and the record-setting DEXTER: NEW BLOOD," said McCarthy.

"The series is a rich foundation for other shows in the lane of complex, subversive antiheroes that SHOWTIME has always done so brilliantly."

"Clyde is deep into compelling stories and characters that will satisfy the cravings of our multifaceted audience."

Said Phillips: "I couldn't be more excited about exploring and expanding the universe of DEXTER. It's a privilege to contemplate going even deeper with these complex and iconic characters – and the stories, themes and possibilities they inspire."

"I'm thrilled that Chris and my friends at SHOWTIME want me to help them grow this truly unique and amazingly successful franchise."

What are your thoughts on the prequel series order?

Are you surprised that Showtime is invested in bringing more from the Dexter universe to life?

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.