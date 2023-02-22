Fanatic Feed: Reba McEntire Joins The Voice, The Rig Renewed, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of the news you need to know from Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Reba McEntire will serve as Mega Mentor on Season 23 of NBC's four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series The Voice.

The new season premieres Monday, March 6 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT).

Reba joins superstar coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton to mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds as each team prepares for the Knockouts that begin April 17.

"Having served as Battle Advisor to Team Blake during the show's inaugural season, it's most fitting Reba returns as Blake coaches his final group of artists and bids farewell to the competition," NBC says in a press release.

With a career spanning music, television, film, and theater, Reba has celebrated unprecedented success with 35 career #1 singles and over 58 million albums sold worldwide.

She recently earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists.

With a plethora of accolades under her belt – 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 Grammy Awards, and a GMA Dove Award – Reba is also a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient.

The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe-nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, held a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun, and starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba.

Elsewhere, Amazon Prime Video's The Rig has been picked up for a second season.

Deadline first reported the news.

Martin Compston (Line of Duty), Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), and Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek) have been confirmed to be reprising their roles.

The series is created by David Macpherson and directed by John Strickland, who executive produce alongside Derek Wax, founder of Wild Mercury. Suzanne Reid is the producer, while Matt Brown co-produces.

Macpherson said of the renewal: "In series two, I'm looking forward to expanding the world of our show through the eyes of our excellent cast, as we deliver more shocks and thrills and delve deeper into both our characters' and our show's expanding original mythology."

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for The Pope's Exorcist.

The movie follows Father Gabriele Amorth, chief exorcist for the Vatican, who battles Satan and innocent-possessing demons.

The movie is a detailed portrait of a priest who performed more than 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime.

Russell Crowe headlines.

Check out the trailer below.

