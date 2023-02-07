Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Trailer Drops, and We Have Questions

Are you ready to witness the rise of the Pink Ladies?

Paramount+ debuted the full-length trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies this week, and it features all the singing and dancing you'd expect from a project set in the Grease universe.

The clip debuted Tuesday on The Drew Barrymore Show during "Drew's News" with Drew Barrymore and co-host Ross Matthews, along with special appearances by cast members Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, and Tricia Fukuhara.

Truthfully, the series looks like a movie, and the plot seems like something that can be told in around two hours, so unless there are some changes along the way, the show might not stand the test of time.

The Grease franchise -- sans Grease 2 and those pesky live editions -- are near and dear to fans, so expectations will be high to set a show in that universe.

As previously reported, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies touches down on Paramount+ on Thursday, April 6, in the U.S. and Canada.

The series will roll out the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, and South Korea.

"Before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever," the logline reads.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies stars Davila as Jane, Isabel Wells as Olivia, Notartomaso as Cynthia, Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, and Madison Thompson as Susan.

Also starring is Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally, and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

The series is written and executive produced by Annabel Oakes (Atypical, Minx), who also serves as showrunner and directed a later episode.

Alethea Jones (Made for Love, Dollface, Evil) directed the pilot plus two more episodes and executive produces.

Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey executive produce for Temple Hill, and Adam Fishbach also executive produces.

Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey executive produce via PICTURESTART, and it's produced by Grace Gilroy.

Check out the trailer below.

