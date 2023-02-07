Hallmark Sets Ride Premiere Date to Coincide With The Way Home Finale

Hallmark Channel's foray into new original series continues next month.

The cable network announced Tuesday that it will offer viewers a special event night with a double dose of primetime drama on Sunday, March 26.

The big night kicks off with the highly-anticipated season finale of its critically acclaimed, hit multigenerational family drama series The Way Home.

The freshman drama moves to an earlier time slot of 8 p.m. ET/PT.

After The Way Home wraps its run, we'll be introduced to the new drama series, Ride, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Ride follows the intertwined lives of a rodeo family dynasty.

Andie MacDowell (Maid, Debbie Macomber's Cedar Cove), Chyler Leigh (Supergirl, Grey's Anatomy), Evan Williams (Blonde, Versailles), and Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Apprentice) star in The Way Home, which premiered Sunday, January 15, and has become a runaway hit for the cable network.

Over its first three episodes, The Way Home grew from its premiere to become cable's #1 program on Sundays.

The series tells the story of the Landry women, who have been estranged for more than 20 years after the unexplained disappearance of the youngest in the family and the untimely death of the patriarch.

Now under the same roof again, they must find their way back to each other by discovering truths about their past.

Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing, The Kominsky Method), Tiera Skovbye (Riverdale, Nurses), Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble, Hidden Gems), Sara Garcia (The Flash, Reign), Jake Foy (Designated Survivor, A Little Daytime Drama), and Tyler Jacob Moore (Barry, Shameless) star in Ride.

The series tells the story of a multigenerational family ensemble and follows the lives of the McMurrays, part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation, as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat.

"After a tragic loss, each character embarks on an empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery while also uncovering a twisted web of secrets, threatening to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams," Hallmark teases.

The Way Home is a Neshama Entertainment production in association with MarVista Entertainment.

Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, Fernando Szew, Hannah Pillemer, Larry Grimaldi, Ani Kevork, Arnie Zipursky, Marly Reed, Suzanne Berger, Lauren MacKinlay, MacDowell, and Leigh are executive producers.

Ride is co-produced by Blink49 Studios and Seven24 Films, in partnership with Bell Media for CTV Drama Channel in Canada.

The project is based on an original script by husband and wife writing team Rebecca Boss and Chris Masi, who, along with Sherri Cooper-Landsman, are showrunners and executive producers.

A second season of The Way Home has yet to be announced, but given that Hallmark is using it to get viewers into Ride, the show must be performing very well.

Will you check out Ride?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.