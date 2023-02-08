Hugh Laurie Joins Tehran With Season 3 Renewal

With Apple TV+ canceling some shows recently, we were concerned about the future of Tehran.

Thankfully, Apple TV+ today announced that its international Emmy Award-winning global espionage thriller has been renewed for a third season.

In an exciting casting decision, multi-Emmy Award nominee Hugh Laurie (House M.D., The Night Manager) is set to join the ensemble cast.

Created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn and directed by Daniel Syrkin, the third season is now in production.

The second season was a huge success for Apple TV+, drawing rave reviews.

Tehran Season 3 will expand its cast with Hugh Laurie in the role of Eric Peterson, a South African nuclear inspector.

Laurie will star alongside Niv Sultan, who will reprise her widely acclaimed role as Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, as well as returning stars Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi, and new additions Sasson Gabai, Bahar Pars and Phoenix Raei.

Tehran follows Tamar (Niv Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity.

After going rogue at the end of season two and reeling from the loss of her closest allies, in season three, Tamar must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad's support if she is to survive.

Tehran was created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin, who also serves as co-creator.

The executive producers are Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, Tony Saint, Daniel Syrkin, Moshe Zonder, Dari Shai Slutzky, and Tal Fraifeld for Kan.

News of the renewal dropped just weeks after it was announced that Apple TV+ had canceled Shantaram after one season and The Mosquito Coast after two seasons.

It's rare in this TV landscape that no news is good news because shows are typically canceled after being left off the air for a while.

Thankfully, we'll see how Season 3 of Tehran plays out.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.