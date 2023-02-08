Hugh Laurie Joins Tehran With Season 3 Renewal

at .

With Apple TV+ canceling some shows recently, we were concerned about the future of Tehran.

Thankfully, Apple TV+ today announced that its international Emmy Award-winning global espionage thriller has been renewed for a third season.

In an exciting casting decision, multi-Emmy Award nominee Hugh Laurie (House M.D., The Night Manager) is set to join the ensemble cast.

Hugh Laurie speaks onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards

Created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn and directed by Daniel Syrkin, the third season is now in production.

The second season was a huge success for Apple TV+, drawing rave reviews.

Hugh Laurie attends "The Personal History Of David Copperfield" European Premiere

Tehran Season 3 will expand its cast with Hugh Laurie in the role of Eric Peterson, a South African nuclear inspector.

Laurie will star alongside Niv Sultan, who will reprise her widely acclaimed role as Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, as well as returning stars Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi, and new additions Sasson Gabai, Bahar Pars and Phoenix Raei.

Tehran follows Tamar (Niv Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity.

After going rogue at the end of season two and reeling from the loss of her closest allies, in season three, Tamar must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad's support if she is to survive.

Hugh Laurie attends "The Personal History Of David Copperfield"

Tehran was created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin, who also serves as co-creator.

The executive producers are Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, Tony Saint, Daniel Syrkin, Moshe Zonder, Dari Shai Slutzky, and Tal Fraifeld for Kan.

News of the renewal dropped just weeks after it was announced that Apple TV+ had canceled Shantaram after one season and The Mosquito Coast after two seasons.

It's rare in this TV landscape that no news is good news because shows are typically canceled after being left off the air for a while.

Milad Makes a Move

Thankfully, we'll see how Season 3 of Tehran plays out.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments below.

Stream the first two seasons on Apple TV+ now.

The CW Cheat Sheet: With a Brand Refresh on the Horizon, Will Any Shows Survive?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch February 4, 2023
What to Watch January 28, 2023
Accused, Teen Wolf The Movie, Shrinking
What to Watch January 14, 2022
What to Watch January 7, 2022
What to Watch December 10, 2022

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Hugh Laurie Joins Tehran With Season 3 Renewal