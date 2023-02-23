IT Prequel Welcome to Derry Scores HBO Max Series Order

HBO Max is moving forward with an IT prequel series.

The streaming service on Thursday handed out a straight-to-series order for Welcome to Derry, which is set to take place before the movie franchise.

When the series was first teased 11 months ago, reports stated it would explore the origins of Pennywise, the killer clown at the center of the horror.

In HBO Max's press release, plot details were non-existent, with the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streamer offering that it would "expand the vision" of the movies.

Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (IT and IT Chapter Two), and Jason Fuchs (IT Chapter Two director) are all on board.

Muschietti will direct the series premiere and more episodes that have yet to be announced.

"As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King's IT until the thick paperback fell to pieces," the Muschiettis said in a statement.

"IT is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our IT movies. We can't wait to share the depths of Steve's novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror."

"I'm excited that the story of Derry, Maine's most haunted city, is continuing, and I'm glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara," King said.

"Red balloons all around!"

"To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, it's a dream come true -- or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare," added Fuchs.

"We are thrilled to continue this iconic franchise with the brilliant Andy and Barbara Muschietti, Jason Fuchs, and Brad Caleb Kane," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max

"This prequel will expand the IT storytelling canvas and bring fans deeper into the terrifying, mesmerizing town of Derry."

The IT franchise was successfully relaunched with the 2017 remake.

Against a $40 million budget, it grossed $702 million at the box office.

Two years later, the sequel made just under $500 million at the box office.

Undoubtedly, there will be a lot of interest in the prequel.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.