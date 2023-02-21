Jamie Lynn Spears Teases Zoey 101 Movie Sequel With Behind-the-Scenes Pictures

Jamie Lynn Spears is hitting fans of Zoey 101 right in the feels.

This week, the actress took to Instagram to share photos from behind the scenes of Zoey 102, the highly-anticipated follow-up movie.

The project is set to launch on Paramount+ at some point in 2023, so the only teasers we're getting for the project so far are photos from the set.

Jamie Lynn Spears At FOX's 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premiere at Fox Studio Lot

Spears, who reprises the Zoey Brooks role she played from 2005-2008, shared a caption alongside the latest batch of photos.

"Bittersweet feels," Spears shared in the post.

Jamie Lynn Spears Promotes Zoey 102

"I truly love all of these humans. The NEW ERA of ZOEY would not exist without each and every person doing their part to create this magical experience, including our amazing fans," the star said.

"Gonna need wayyyy more then 10 photos to include all of these wonderful people tho🥹😭 #ZOEY102."

The movie follows Pacific Coast Academy alums as they reunite for a wedding in the present day.

Aside from that one sentence, plot details are being kept under wraps.

Jamie Lynn Spears Behind the Scenes

In addition to Spears, the movie stars Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen), and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo).

"I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," Spears said in January when the project scored a formal pickup.

"As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

Zoey 102 is directed by Nancy Hower (Saturdays, So Help Me Todd, QuickDraw) from a script penned by Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby (Betch, Drama Club, All That).

Carly at Skybucks - iCarly Season 1 Episode 2

Paramount+ has previously brought back iCarly, which struck a chord all over again with viewers and is heading into its third season.

Like iCarly, Zoey 101 was a major hit when it initially aired, so it will be exciting to see if there is still interest in the franchise.

Paramount+ was also recently home to the Teen Wolf movie, which launched as the #1 movie on the streaming service.

What are your thoughts on the behind-the-scenes snaps?

Jamie Lynn Spears Zoey 102 Photo

Are you excited to return to the Zoey 101 universe?

Are there any other Nickelodeon series you want to get the movie treatment?

Hit the comments below.

