Jansen Panettiere, Actor and Brother of Hayden Panettiere, Dies at 28

We have some sad news to report.

Jansen Panettiere, who has appeared in shows such as The Walking Dead and Even Stevens, has died.

He was 28.

TMZ first reported the news, revealing that Jansen passed away over the weekend in New York.

Law enforcement sources told the aforementioned outlet they got a call to a residence on Sunday evening.

The outlet said that they were told there's no foul play suspected in Jansen's death.

Jansen, the younger brother of actress Hayden Panettiere, followed in his sister's footsteps and carved out a career on-screen.

In addition to appearances on The Walking Dead and Even Stevens, his credits also include The X's, Tiger Cruise, Racing Stripes, The Martial Arts Kid, Perfect Game, and How High 2.

He also appeared in the 2022 holiday movie Love and Love Not.

The actor was nominated for a Young Artist Award for his work on Nickelodeon's The Last Day of Summer.

Jansen appeared to have a close relationship with his sister, Hayden, and shared a photo of her trying to cut his hair earlier this year.

"Not the first haircut she's tried to give me," he captioned the photo.

They both shared the screen in the 2004 movie Tiger Cruise.

In addition to appearing on-screen, Jansen also had a career as a voice-over actor and lent his voice to Blues Clues, Ice Age: The Meltdown, and more.

He was also a series regular on the animated series The X's from 2005-2006.

Jansen was also an artist and regularly shared his paintings on Instagram and his website.

It's unclear at this stage whether the actor was working on any projects at the time of his death.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the Jansen Pannetiere's loved ones during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.

