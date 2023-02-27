Jansen Panettiere: Cause of Death Revealed by Family

The family of Jansen Panettiere has spoken out following the actor's tragic death at 28.

In a statement obtained by ABC News, the family said that Jansen's death was due to "cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications."

"Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," the family continued in the statement.

"His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."

"We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning," the family said.

"We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever."

TMZ reported the news of Jansen's death earlier this month.

The outlet stated that law enforcement got a call to a residence in New York on Sunday, February 19.

At the time, it was reported that no foul play was suspected in the young star's death.

Jansen was an actor and followed in the footsteps of his older sister, Hayden Panettiere

In addition to appearances on The Walking Dead and Even Stevens, his credits also include The X's, Tiger Cruise, Racing Stripes, The Martial Arts Kid, Perfect Game, and How High 2.

Jansen's final credit was in the 2022 holiday movie Love and Love Not.

Jansen had a close bond with his sister Hayden, with the pair appearing on many red carpets together.

Earlier this year, he posted a photo of Hayden cutting his hair on Instagram.

"Not the first haircut she's tried to give me," he captioned the photo.

The brother and sister shared the screen in Tiger Cruise back in 2004.

May Jansen Panettiere rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.