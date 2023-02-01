Justin Chambers Sparks Grey's Anatomy Return Speculation

Grey's Anatomy is gearing up to say goodbye to its leading lady, but could it be saying hello to one of its former stars?

Fans are speculating that Justin Chambers, who played Dr. Alex Karev in the first 16 seasons, could be headed back to Grey Sloan Memorial.

The speculation started when the actor shared a photo of a coffee cup that included a sleeve with pictures of his former co-stars Chandra Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, and James Pickens Jr.

"A fresh cup of Greys," he captioned the post, which has garnered over 170,000 likes on Instagram.

The medical drama has been known to surprise fans with significant returns throughout its run, but it has also kept plenty under wraps, so there's a chance Chambers could be staging a comeback of sorts.

The actor announced his shock exit in January 2020.

"There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," the actor said in a statement at the time.

"For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices."

"And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

"As I move on from Grey's Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride," he added.

Justin disappeared from the screen, with the actor's final episode being completed without him in the flesh.

Instead, Alex sent letters to his nearest and dearest, revealing that he had reunited with ex-wife, Izzie (Katherine Heigl).

It was a shocking episode that gave earlier fans of the series closure they didn't think they would get.

If Chambers does return, it naturally would lead to questions about whether Heigl could return.

For her part, she has never ruled out a return.

Grey's Anatomy is in a transitional phase at the moment.

The series has ushered in a new era of residents as many of the other characters move on.

Ellen Pompeo is set to exit as Meredith Grey later this month.

