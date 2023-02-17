Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 14 Review: All In The Game

Talk about a roller coaster ride!

Jet's rescue at the beginning of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 14 was too easy. That was only the beginning of one of the most shocking, emotional episodes.

When the dust settled, there were more dead bodies that Murphy would never be held accountable for. It looks like Bell had the right idea; the only way to stop Murphy may be to kill him.

Jet was the MVP of the hour. The rest of the team didn't rescue her; she took care of herself and tried to protect Seamus despite the way he treated her.

Jet: Put the gun down.

Seamus: Why? So I can help you get Murphy?

Jet: No. Because I care about you. I never lied about that. Permalink: No. Because I care about you. I never lied about that.

What a mess, though! Jet half wanted to get Seamus, and half wanted to stand up for him. Bell might not have been far off-base after all when she suggested Jet was developing feelings for him and tried to pull her off the assignment on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 13.

Jet's come a long way from the cynical IT geek who had only a minor role on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1.

Although she flirted with the idea of romance with a fellow hacker, her heart belonged to bad boy Seamus.

She may have been right that Seamus was a good person who got caught up in a bad situation. I wonder how he got involved with Murphy in the first place.

Jet: So that's it. It all goes away now?

Bell: We did our jobs. There isn't anything else we can do.

Jet: So you're telling me that Seamus died for nothing?

Bell: He proved that Murphy killed Jennings. That is everything.

Jet: But no one knows that!

Bell: We know it.

Jet: And you're saying that's enough for you?

Bell: No. I'm saying it has to be. Permalink: No. I'm saying it has to be.

But now, Seamus' death will haunt Jet forever, especially since it seems like he sacrificed his life for no good reason.

Murphy's immunity to prosecution was the most frustrating twist this series has ever had. The Organized Crime team had him dead to rights but couldn't touch him, and they can't get him for Seamus' murder or any other new crimes now.

Bell: You spent your whole life getting out of rooms like this, but not today. We got you. You're done.

Murphy: Not until you let me have my phone call. Permalink: Not until you let me have my phone call.

All he needed to do was make one phone call, and all his legal problems went away, even though he was arrested while torturing a kidnapped Teddy in front of the cops.

No wonder Bell wanted to take him out. She may be right that it's the only way to get rid of him.

Still, Stabler did the right thing by talking her down. It might have been justified, but Bell would never be able to live with herself if she had pulled the trigger.

Stabler and Bell know each other so well at this point that Stabler immediately knew where Bell went and what she was planning to do. But now, it seems that Stabler is going to finish the job.

Hopefully, this won't jump the shark like Stabler's rivalry with Wheatley did. During Wheatley's last appearance, he and Stabler got sidetracked by their desire to one-up each other, which made for strange storytelling.

If Stabler's going to rid the world of Murphy, it needs to be more realistic and intense than that silliness.

And will Stabler really kill Murphy? That doesn't seem like it's any more in his character than in Bell's, even if he is disgusted with the crap that Murphy keeps getting away with.

What was up with Thurman's involvement in the FBI's decision to release Murphy? He claimed he was sorry, which we all know was a lie.

Thurman hated the idea of this investigation from the beginning and seemed determined to interfere. Is he on Murphy's payroll or what?

It seems way too big a coincidence that the FBI asked him to pass the bad news on to Bell and the rest of the team. Something has been off about Thurman from the beginning, and this latest problem clinched it for me.

I'd love for the team to investigate Thurman next. Bell started to, but nothing came of it other than her accusing him privately of fabricating his football experience.

There has to be something big in play here, and I want to know what it is!

Is Teddy Silas done now? His stupid little stunt got him kidnapped, almost killed, and re-arrested.

Teddy is too smooth a talker for his own good. He promised Murphy he'd turn against the cops for him, not that Murphy cared, and then begged the cops to remember his loyalty to them when he was recaptured.

Murphy heard that, and if there's one thing we learned about Murphy during this misadventure, it's that he can't stand spineless people who beg and play both sides.

Teddy may be too insignificant for Murphy to bother killing, but I wouldn't put it past him to try.

Somehow this doesn't seem like the end for Teddy. The cops will need something from him, or he'll be stupid enough to try an equally boneheaded prison break.

He should have left well enough alone; house arrest is preferable to prison, but he had to go trying to get his equally spineless friend to remove his ankle bracelet.

What did you think, Law & Order: Organized Crime fanatics? Was this ending to the Murphy saga anything close to satisfying for you?

