Liam Neeson Slams 'Uncomfortable' Guest Appearance on The View

at .

Liam Neeson probably won't be appearing on The View in the near future.

The actor appeared on the February 15 installment of the ABC talk show to promote his new movie, Marlowe, and it will definitely go down as one of the most awkward segments in TV history.

"I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this will be great. They're talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it's an American problem," Neeson recalled to Rolling Stone.

Actor Liam Neeson attends the "Marlowe" photocall during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival

"I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion."

"And then our segment starts and it's just all this BS with Joy [Behar] and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I've known Whoopi [Goldberg] for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn't impressed."

Actor Liam Neeson attends 'Venganza Bajo Cero' photocall at the Villamagna Hotel

Neeson's appearance on the show (which you can watch at the bottom of this page) found cohost Anna Navarro urging Joly Behar to speak about her attraction to the Taken alum.

But things got even more awkward when Alyssa Faith Griffin said that Behar "wants to get taken" by the actor.

That wasn't the end, either.

The show also played footage of Behar mentioning Neeson, including when she admitted she wanted her ashes sprinkled over him.

Actor Liam Neeson attends 'Venganza Bajo Cero' premiere at the Capitol cinema

Yikes, right?

Neeson told Rolling Stone that he gets "uncomfortable in those situations."

While he clearly didn't enjoy his time on the show (and rightfully so), he did reveal that he had "an intelligent conversation" with Sunny Hostin.

But how would Neeson describe his appearance?

"The segment's all about this — oof — 13, 14-year-old crush," he said of Behar.

Liam Neeson attends the 2018 Arthur Miller Foundation Honors at City Winery

"It's just a bit embarrassing."

Neeson plays a detective in his new movie, Marlowe, which has already been released in the U.S.

He stars alongside Diane Kruger and Jessica Lange on the Neil Jordan-helmed neo-noir crime thriller.

What are your thoughts on the interview?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags:

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch February 18, 2023
What to Watch February 11, 2023
What to Watch February 4, 2023
What to Watch January 28, 2023
Accused, Teen Wolf The Movie, Shrinking
What to Watch January 14, 2022

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Liam Neeson Slams 'Uncomfortable' Guest Appearance on The View