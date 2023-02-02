Night Court Lands Second Season at NBC

Night Court will remain in session on NBC.

NBC renewed the hit comedy for a second season today.

Although the ratings have dipped from the revival's premiere, they're still pretty impressive.

Night Court stars Melissa Rauch as unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone.

Abby follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding.

Fielding is played by the always-impressive John Larroquette, offering significant laughs that haven't changed since the series' initial run.

In addition to Rauch and Larroquette, Night Court also features India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, and Lacretta.

"It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they have such incredibly warm feelings, and, more broadly, it’s testament to how broadcast is still a huge driver of communal viewing," said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"A huge thank you to our studio partners, a wonderful cast, incredibly talented writers and producers, and a crew that has transformed a lower Manhattan courtroom into a true family."

Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO Warner Bros. Television Group, said: "The verdict is in, and the ‘new-boot’ of ‘Night Court’ is a hit! The series’ razor-sharp humor makes the show a weekly must-watch. We’re overjoyed that court will remain in session and return with new cases for season two.

"We’re so grateful to our colleagues at NBC, to the richly talented creative team led by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, Dan Rubin, and John Larroquette, and to the stellar ensemble cast."

NBC touts that Night Court has reached 25.7 million total viewers across all viewing platforms since Night Court Season 1 Episode 1 premiered on January 17.

Night Court is the number one broadcast premiere of the 2022-23 season in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers, and the number one comedy premiere of the 2022-23 season on broadcast or cable in the 18-49 demo and total viewers.

Night Court also scores the highest number of total viewers for any comedy premiere since The Connors in 2018 and the best comedy premiere on NBC since Will & Grace in 2017.

It's achieved the highest 18-49 demo for a comedy premiere since Young Rock in 2021 and the season-high performance of any NBC series episode this season in both the demo and total viewers.

What do you think of the news?

