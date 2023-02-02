Pedro Pascal Pays Homage to the Last of Us in Saturday Night Live Promo

Production on The Last of Us Season 1 may be over, but Pedro Pascal is not done facing members of the undead.

Saturday Night Live dropped a promo to tease Pascal's debut on the long-running sketch series on Saturday.

Pascal plays the hardened Joel on the HBO hit, a man tasked with moving a 14-year-old across the country.

While preparing for his debut on the NBC juggernaut, Pedro walks through Studio 8H after hearing strange noises.

He then hears a Clicker, one of the most dangerous creatures from both the TV series and the video game.

Pedro is not messing around here, however, and picks up a hammer and prepares to put down the monster.

In true SNL fashion, Sarah Sherman and Molly Kearney stop him in the nick of time.

The reason?

The Clicker is the latest cast member on the series.

"Listen, I know it's your first time hosting, but a little advice: Don't hit the cast members with a hammer, you maniac," Sherman tells him.

"Look, we're gonna get past this, but I gotta be honest — not the best first impression. Get better," Kearney adds as the pair walk away.

We should probably prepare for some Last of Us-related sketches when the episode airs.

The Last of Us launched on HBO and HBO Max last month and quickly struck a chord with viewers.

The series launched as the #2 debut behind House of the Dragon, and the numbers have risen each week.

As a result, HBO speedily picked up The Last of Us Season 2, which is said to be an adaptation of the second game.

The series from comes from co-creators Craig Mazin (Emmy® Award-winning creator of HBO's Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (creator and writer of the award-winning "The Last of Us" franchise and Naughty Dog Co-President).

"Craig and Neil, alongside EP Carolyn Strauss, and the rest of our phenomenal cast and crew, have defined a genre with their masterful debut season of 'The Last of Us,'" said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films.

"After pulling off this unforgettable first season, I can't wait to watch this team outshine themselves again with season two."

Check out the trailer for Pedro's Saturday Night Live debut below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.