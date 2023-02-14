Pedro Pascal Reveals the Downside of Wearing The Mandalorian Armor: You Can't See S--t!

Pedro Pascal is currently fighting the undead on HBO's The Last of Us, but he'll be blasting off on another mission when The Mandalorian Season 3 gets underway next month.

The star, who spends most of his time filming the show behind the titular bounty hunter's armor, is speaking out about a significant downside of the Disney+ hit.

Pedro said that the armor makes him feel "powerful, protected, dangerous and like a protector," in a new interview with Empire Magazine.

"It's like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it," Pascal added.

"It's ironic that you can't see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real — but you can't see shit."

"They've continued to finesse and make it more comfortable, but it's like going blind."

"Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through. There's no peripheral vision. If there's a hole, I'm gonna fall into it."

The Mandalorian Season 3 picks up following the events of the Book of Boba Fett, which showcased Din and Grogu's reunion as they embarked on a mission to take down Moff Gideon.

The Season 3 cast is rounded out by Emily Swallow, Katee Sackhoff, and Carl Weathers as Greef Karga.

Amy Sedaris, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, and Omid Abtahi will also return for Season 3.

Esposito teased the new episodes in a recent interview with Collider.

"I just think that the show gets more expanded and more visually profound with each season," the actor shared.

"I think it's the vision of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, certainly, that begins that expansion... All of a sudden, the world just came at you in a much more intense [way]."

Catch new episodes of The Mandalorian on March 1.

In the meantime, check out the trailer below.

