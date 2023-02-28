Producer Christin Baker Introduces DIVA Box Office, Home of Exciting LGBTQ+ Women's Content

No one can say that 2022 didn't showcase a plethora of TV series with authentically shown LGBTQ characters at the forefront, and for that, we're cheering.

But many of those same shows have been canceled in their proverbial prime. From Gossip Girl to Warrior Nun, Batwoman to Love, Victor, just to name a few, TV fans were left disheartened, confused, and for some, downright angry.

Perhaps this is the best of times to sign up for DIVA Box Office.

Award-winning director and Emmy-nominated producer Christin Baker spoke with us about the relaunch of DivaBoxOffice.TV, a new streaming service where you have a library full of queer women's focused content.

Where and what can you watch on DIVA Box Office? And why is a platform like this important now? And what will it cost viewers?

Read on as Christin answers those questions, as well as her thoughts on Warrior Nun, Lucy Lawless, the end of Killing Eve, what she'd do with Katee Sackhoff, and more!

Tell us about the new DIVA Box Office?

It's a streaming platform that is dedicated to lesbian and queer women. Every single thing that we have on-site is focused on the concept of the community and supporting artists who make content for our community.

So we have some great features. We have some wonderful international shorts. For example, you can rent or buy the holiday movie Merry & Gay, and soon you can get the first installment of ScareBnB: The Hosts.

It's a streaming platform very similar to an Amazon or like an iTunes, so you don't have to subscribe.

You can still rent or buy things. But we also have a subscription that includes a lot of great content.

How much is the subscription cost?

It's $6.99 a month. If you buy it for a year, it's $59.99, which equates to about $5 a month.

What are you most excited about that’s currently available or upcoming on DIVA Box Office?

Well, definitely the Scare BnB series that we're launching at the end of February. That's an original piece of content. It's two episodes that are going to be part of a limited series, and all the leads are queer females.

It's got just enough scary for a thriller. But it also isn't too scary that if you're not a big fan of horror, like I'm not a huge fan of horror, because it really scares the crap out of me, you can still enjoy it and not be too scared.

Yeah, I'm right there with you.

Yeah, we really tried to hit that not-too-scary but just scary enough spot.

Why do you think it's important that we have a platform like this?

All the tweets that I'm seeing about how upset people are over the cancellation of Warrior Nun and people got upset about the cancellation of First Kill. I feel like you have a bunch of men making choices for our community, and they don't care. They don't care how important the fandom is or the community.

They are looking at the bottom line, and if it doesn't fit or doesn't meet what they think of as success, they just cancel it. And I think that's happened quite a bit this year with some things that we love. I think people are just kind of tired of it.

So, it's important to have a community, a platform run by the community, so people have a place, especially for indie content. It’s one thing to have millions of dollars and make something, but we're here to really support the independent indie queer female filmmaker as well.

Now on to a different subject. Since we’re TV Fanatics here, if you could wave a magic wand and be a part of one TV show in any way you want, directing, producing, any show at all, past or present, which one would you choose?

Oh my gosh, you know what popped into my mind? There's a lot of great past content out there. Lucy Lawless has been on my mind recently, and I loved Xena when I was younger, so I feel to be involved in that would be fun.

But really, I would want to be in a decision-making capacity for Killing Eve so I could change the flipping ending! I loved that series so so much, and it was perfection, in my opinion, until the end. I think Fiona Shaw is brilliant. I think Jodie Comer is brilliant. I think Sandra Oh is brilliant.

So I just think they had this amazing stellar cast, and then they just f’ed it up in the end.

I also really loved Battlestar Galactica, but that's not as gay as I would want. As far as I’m concerned, Katee Sackhoff should be playing gay at all times.

