Richard Belzer Dies: Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, & More Law & Order: SVU Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Sad news out of the TV world today as it has been revealed that iconic actor and comedian Richard Belzer has died.

He was 78.

Belzer passed away Sunday at his home in southwest France, his longtime friend Bill Scheft shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

Christopher Meloni, Joyful Heart Foundation founder Mariska Hargitay, Richard Belzer and Dann Florek

“He had lots of health issues, and his last words were, ‘F--k you, motherf--ker,’” Scheft told the aforementioned outlet.

Belzer had several big roles throughout his time in the spotlight, including John Munch on Homicide: Life on the Street and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Richard Belzer attends The Paley Center For Media Presents: "Homicide: Life On The Street: A Reunion"

“Richard Belzer was the first actor to welcome me when I started at SVU,” executive producer Warren Leight tweeted on Sunday.

“Open, warm, acerbic, whip smart, surprisingly kind. I loved writing for Munch, and I loved being with Belz."

"We sensed this would be his parting scene. Godspeed Belz.”

NBC and Universal Television shared the following statement:

Actor Richard Belzer attends 2013 NBC Upfront Presentation Red Carpet Event

“Anyone who ever had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer portray Det. John Munch — whether on Homicide or Law & Order: SVU – over four decades will never forget how much he inhabited that beloved character to make it his own"

"His professionalism, talents and dedication to the craft made him a pillar in the industry, but it was his humor, compassion and loving heart that made him family."

"Our condolences go out to his loved ones as we join them in mourning his loss, but also in celebrating his memory.”

“I’m so sad to hear of Richard Belzer’s passing,” actress Laraine Newman tweeted.

Actor Richard Belzer attends "The King of Comedy" Closing Night

"I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL."

"We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest.”

Belzer played Munch initially on Homicide: Life on the Street from 1993-1999, before moving the character over to SVU from 1999-2016.

SVU star Mariska Hargitay shared a statement on Instagram.

Richard Belzer attends "Not Fade Away" Centerpiece Gala Presentation during The 50th New York Film Festival

“I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world," she wrote, adding that she feels blessed to have known, "adored" and worked with the actor.

Law & Order and SVU creator Dick Wolf released a statement to Variety on the news.

“I first worked with Richard on the ‘Law & Order’/’Homicide’ crossover and loved the character so much, I told Tom (Fontana) that I wanted to make him one of the original characters on ‘SVU.’"

"The rest is history. Richard brought humor and joy into all our lives, was the consummate professional and we will all miss him very much.”

Actor Richard Belzer arrives at the Closing Ceremony of the 52nd Monte Carlo TV Festival

Christopher Meloni shared a photo of himself kissing the actor on the cheek, alongside the following:

"Good bye mon ami. I love you."

May Richard Belzer rest in peace.

