Richard Belzer Dies: Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, & More Law & Order: SVU Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Sad news out of the TV world today as it has been revealed that iconic actor and comedian Richard Belzer has died.

He was 78.

Belzer passed away Sunday at his home in southwest France, his longtime friend Bill Scheft shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

“He had lots of health issues, and his last words were, ‘F--k you, motherf--ker,’” Scheft told the aforementioned outlet.

Belzer had several big roles throughout his time in the spotlight, including John Munch on Homicide: Life on the Street and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

“Richard Belzer was the first actor to welcome me when I started at SVU,” executive producer Warren Leight tweeted on Sunday.

“Open, warm, acerbic, whip smart, surprisingly kind. I loved writing for Munch, and I loved being with Belz."

"We sensed this would be his parting scene. Godspeed Belz.”

NBC and Universal Television shared the following statement:

“Anyone who ever had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer portray Det. John Munch — whether on Homicide or Law & Order: SVU – over four decades will never forget how much he inhabited that beloved character to make it his own"

"His professionalism, talents and dedication to the craft made him a pillar in the industry, but it was his humor, compassion and loving heart that made him family."

"Our condolences go out to his loved ones as we join them in mourning his loss, but also in celebrating his memory.”

“I’m so sad to hear of Richard Belzer’s passing,” actress Laraine Newman tweeted.

"I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL."

"We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest.”

Belzer played Munch initially on Homicide: Life on the Street from 1993-1999, before moving the character over to SVU from 1999-2016.

SVU star Mariska Hargitay shared a statement on Instagram.

“I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world," she wrote, adding that she feels blessed to have known, "adored" and worked with the actor.

Law & Order and SVU creator Dick Wolf released a statement to Variety on the news.

“I first worked with Richard on the ‘Law & Order’/’Homicide’ crossover and loved the character so much, I told Tom (Fontana) that I wanted to make him one of the original characters on ‘SVU.’"

"The rest is history. Richard brought humor and joy into all our lives, was the consummate professional and we will all miss him very much.”

Christopher Meloni shared a photo of himself kissing the actor on the cheek, alongside the following:

"Good bye mon ami. I love you."

May Richard Belzer rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.