RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 8 Review: LipSync Lalaparuza Smackdown

Is that blood in the water? No, it's a bloodbath!

The claws came out, and the stunts were brought to the main stage on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 8.

No one is safe during the Lalaparuza. We were on the edge of our seats to see how this round would turn out. (And it didn't disappoint!)

"LipSync Lalaparuza Smackdown" packed plenty of high tension and energy into one round. Fans of the lip-syncing eliminations would love this competition.

There are no Maxi Challenges to throw the queens off. No runways to judge the taste level. The decision is all about lip-syncing, something the queens get paid to do on a daily/weekly basis.

I love this tournament!

RuPaul's Drag Race (and, by extension, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars) has done variations of this Maxi Challenge. Whether battling it out as a twist or a knockout-style tournament, the drama will always whittle down to one queen getting the boot.

The queens can't ever plan for this because they never know if and when it'll pop up during their season.

The Lalaparuza should become a staple of Drag Race each year. We get plenty of great lip-syncs, the queens have to prove to the judges their lip-syncing abilities, and the drama of who wins/loses causes plenty of chaos.

What more could we ask for? Bring all of it, RuPaul.

Now, let's get into each of the lip-syncs. Firstly: Malaysia Babydoll Foxx vs. Marcia Marcia Marcia to "Boys Don't Cry" by Anitta.

Malaysia picked Marcia because she thought she could easily beat her. Why deny it?!

Malaysia lost her lip-sync for two reasons: (1) she underestimated Marcia's dancing ability beyond Broadway, and (2) she couldn't keep up with the high-energy song.

[In confessional] Bob walked onto her first runway purse first. Aura left that runway curse first. Luxx Noir London Permalink: Bob walked onto her first runway purse first. Aura left that runway curse first.

Permalink: Bob walked onto her first runway purse first. Aura left that runway curse first.

Marcia was flipping and serving stunts/fierceness to the beat; this song could be similar to her wheelhouse. Malaysia tried to keep up and did a good job serving the lyrics and moving around the stage. But the outcome felt wrapped up mid-way through the song.

Marcia got the advantage by getting to choose the lip-sync song.

On the other hand, the lip-sync between Loosey LaDuca and Spice was the complete opposite.

Spice got to choose the song ("Do You Wanna Touch Me" by Joan Jett), which was stronger in her wheelhouse. However, Loosey was edging her out at every turn.

Loosey went for a slower turn by exuding 80s rocker with sultry movements. Spice tried rocker moves, but she came off a bit too campy at times and off the beat. If she had paced herself better and hit the rocker vibe harder, she could've snuck the win out.

I agreed with the judges that Loosey snatched this victory. She felt more like Joan Jett during the number.

The lip-sync of "It's All Coming Back To Me Now" by Celine Dion was the surprise sleeper hit no one saw coming. This performance was the one where you can't ever predict bad luck coming.

The combination of Salina EsTitties choosing the ballad AND it being a song she performs weekly in her drag routine (very successfully, I remind you) was a deadly force against Luxx Noir London.

Feel how you feel, baby. Let it out! Mistress Isabelle Brooks Permalink: Feel how you feel, baby. Let it out!

Permalink: Feel how you feel, baby. Let it out!

Does anyone else agree that Salina slayed this number from top to bottom?

From the emotional beats to her comedy drops, Salina knew this song from end to end. She perfected the number, so it wasn't a challenge for her. Luxx served great emotion, but the music didn't gel with her quite as well.

Salina dominated this number; it was hard to look away when she naturally drew all the focus.

Now, here is the number that caused the most debate. Who do you think won the battle between Jax and Mistress Isabelle Brooks?

"Tell It To My Heart" by Taylor Dayne is a high-energy song that gives queens plenty of opportunities for stunts, emotion, fierceness, and a clean lip-sync. Anyone could've won this lip-sync, which is why the winning queens were so gagged by who won.

Mistress did a great job focusing on the song's lyrics and energy.

She stole focus plenty of times, giving the judges her mix of comedy and flair. I agreed with the judges about why she ultimately won. She would've been the winning contender in most cases due to her captivating energy and boob dance.

Though, I can see why it was a close race against Jax.

Jax was landing powerful stunts and matching the beat/essence of the song. She seemed like a lock many times during the number that she was winning it.

If it weren't for Mistress's energy and strong performance, Jax probably would've won. No one would've been upset based on the decision.

This number shows that you can't predict who will win a lip-sync. You can have all the acrobatics and stunts, but sometimes a different element will pull a queen ahead.

Anetra vs. Sasha Colby in "I'm In Love With A Monster" by Fifth Harmony was another very close race.

Both queens were serving stunts, hair flips, and sexy moves. This song was perfect for two strong performers and lip-sync contenders; it felt natural like it could be in their drag line-up.

In this case, Sasha's energy and hair flips stole the show.

Something about Sasha pulls you in and makes you want to watch. I couldn't look away whenever she flipped her hair and looked at the camera. It was a close race, but she did a great job of edging Anetra out.

Compared to that lip-sync, "Don't Go Yet" by Camilla Cabello between Malaysia and Spice was one word: rough.

Did they not practice the song at all? Or did they both forget the words?

Anyone could've won this lip-sync. Seriously, anyone! All they had to do was remember the lyrics and serve them on the main stage.

[In confessional] It’s a new day in the Werk Room, and I am happy to enter my top era. I am being a full-on top. Like, Spice dom top era. Entering right now. Spice Permalink: I am being a full-on top. Like, Spice dom top era.

Permalink: I am being a full-on top. Like, Spice dom top era.

Malaysia won because she knew the lyrics better than Spice and kept the act/energy going longer. If Spice hadn't kept turning every so often and learned the song, she would've won.

Though, we have to give her credit. Her strategy of choosing a song Malaysia didn't know was the right idea! You have to know the song you're competing with to get the advantage.

For a fun surprise, three-way lip-syncs can be an exciting time. The main stage doesn't get too crowded, and the queens have to think on their feet to stand out against other competitors. It's a nice treat when they pop up.

"The Right Stuff" by Vanessa Williams seemed like a good song that worked for Anetra, Luxx, and Jax.

All three queens could easily match the lyrics, serve some stunts, and add some flair to steal focus. It's a mid-tempo song with plenty of high moments to get the wow factor.

Out of all three queens, Luxx suited it the best.

Her long hair and white lip-sync assassin outfit paired well with the sultry song. Plus, her choice of an empowering sexy lip-sync number gave the judges exactly what they wanted. They were living for it, and we were living for it too.

For the final lipsync of "Finally" by CeCe Peniston, Anetra was going to dominate this number regardless of who she lip-synced against.

Jax? Spice? It didn't matter. Anetra had this in the bag; she basically chose who she wanted to send home.

Anetra's high-energy number of stunts, duck walks, and comedy created a powerful trifecta. Jax toned it down more with only a few tricks, instead focusing on the lyrics and essence of the song. However, it was a battle she couldn't win when a powerful lip-sync assassin was her competitor.

[In confessional] Loosey, if you think you’re perfection, there might be a case of drag delusional. Girl… Mistress Isabelle Brooks Permalink: Loosey, if you think you’re perfection, there might be a case of drag delusional.

Permalink: Loosey, if you think you’re perfection, there might be a case of drag delusional.

Jax losing "LipSync Lalaparuza Smackdown" was shocking, especially since it was a lip-sync competition. This competition seemed like something she could easily glide through.

Her overuse of the stunts and connection to the songs could be where she went wrong. Simply having stunts can only take you so far, and she had a string of bad luck. If her name got pulled even once, she probably would've stayed since she would've chosen her target.

Last Thoughts From The Werk Room:

Anetra choosing to save Spice was the biggest shock. Did you expect that? It would've been an easy win, but I'm glad she went for the bigger competitor.



Mistress was quick to read all the queens who doubted her. She didn't let them breathe for a second.



Bruno from the Pit Crew sitting on the main stage was so cute. It's nice whenever the Pit Crew members get more of a showcase beyond just wearing hot underwear.

Now, over to you, Drag Race fans.

What did you think of "LipSync Lalaparuza Smackdown"?

Are you sad to see Jax go? Which lip-sync number was your favorite? Did you think any of the queens wrongfully lost their lip-syncs?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.