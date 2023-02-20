Sex Education: Emma Mackey Stuns Fans, Announces Departure

Sex Education has lost another cast member.

The hit Netflix series lost many stars ahead of production on the fourth season.

But, with production completed, more cast members are announcing they won't be back for a potential fifth season.

Emma Mackey revealed to RadioTimes Sunday after winning the BAFTA Award for Rising Star that her time on the series was over.

"Season 5? I've just finished the fourth one last week!" Mackey explained, adding the following:

"No, I don't think I'll be in season 5. I've said goodbye to Maeve."

The actress previously teased that she wouldn't be as prominent in the fourth season.

"It feels very familiar! And it's a bit more sporadic because we have more characters. So there's… I'm not in it as consistently," Mackey said.

"But we're in the middle of filming now, and I'm excited to be back," she added at the time.

"And yeah, I'm intrigued to know what's going to happen – because I also don't know. I'm also finding out as we go along, so it'll be fun!"

Ncuti Gatawa announced this month that he was also not returning for Sex Education Season 5.

"Last day. Last time," Gatwa captioned a photo of his trailer.

"Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength."

Patricia Allison (who plays Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Simone Ashley (Olivia), and Rahkee Thakrar (Emily Sands) previously announced they would not be returning for Sex Education Season 4.

Netflix confirmed in late 2022 that the Season 4 cast includes Asa Butterfield (Otis), Gillian Anderson (Jean), Gatwa (Eric), Wood (Aimee), Emma Mackey (Maeve), and Connor Swindells (Adam).

Also starring is Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Mimi Keene (Ruby), George Robinson (Isaac), Chinenye Ezeudu (Vivienne), Dua Saleh (Cal), Alistair Petrie (Michael), and Samantha Spiro (Maureen).

Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) was also announced to be joining the cast as Thomas Molloy, who will be a big part of Maeve's storyline.

A premiere date for Sex Education Season 4 has not been set.

The series has also not been renewed for Season 5.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.