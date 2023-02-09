Sex Education Shocker: Ncuti Gatwa Exits After Four Seasons

Sex Education has been one of Netflix's best shows since its launch in 2019.

The cast was impeccable, but the person holding the show together was Ncuti Gatwa's Eric Effiong.

Gatwa took to social media this week with a shocking announcement:

He's filmed his final scenes on the hit series.

"Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength," Gatwa shared in a caption on Instagram for a photo of his trailer while filming.

Aimee Lou Wood, Gatwa's co-star, wrote in a comment:

"My heart hurts badly."

We hear you, Aimee, because we feel the same way.

While Gatwa's time on Sex Education is almost over, the actor has an exciting new role coming your way later this year.

The BBC announced last year he would headline the latest revamp of Doctor Who.

As a result of Gatwa leading the charge on the supernatural drama, his exit from Sex Education was expected.

While fans of Sex Education will have one more season with Eric, several cast members announced they would not be back for the fourth season. At all.

At the end of Sex Education Season 3, Moordale High was shut down, leaving the students to find alternative schools to finish their studies.

It seems producers were aware that several stars would be moving on and left the show on a cliffhanger to make the exits more seamless.

Rakhee Thakrar told the Daily Star on Sunday she would not be returning.

"I'm not part of the new series. I can't really talk about why but I'm so proud of the show and grateful to have been part of something so important."

"There is nothing bad about Sex Education."

Patricia Allison, who played Ola, announced in an interview on the U.K. radio show Breakfast With Yinka and Shayna Marie that she had left the show.

"I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so, so much… but unfortunately, I won't be joining the team for Season 4. Some opportunities have come up. I've been doing it for three years, and I've genuinely loved it," she said.

She continued: "I guess I have to say goodbye at some time, which is kind of sad, but other things are coming, and that's really exciting."

Tanya Reynolds told Metro UK that she would also not be returning.

"It's just the natural progression of these shows," the star said to the outlet.

"When you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen."

The first cast member to exit was Simone Ashley following her breakout role on fellow Netflix series Bridgerton.

A premiere date has not been set for Sex Education Season 4.

