Sex/Life: Billie Has a New Love Interest in Sudsy Season 2 Trailer

One of the most surprising hits of 2021 on Netflix is returning next month.

The official trailer for Sex/Life Season 2 is here, and it looks like Billie will have a new love interest in mind.

The trailer also seemingly confirms that it's all over between Billie and Cooper.

"I'm not [upset], I'm just done," Cooper says.

Things aren't much better with Brad, either.

"I came to you six months ago with a ring," he tells her, adding the following:

"You said no, and now it's too late."

As for the new man in Billie's life, Majid (played by Darius Homayoun), he looks like a lot of fun.

The first season featured plenty of steamy twists that got the fans talking -- and streaming.

Will the show be able to live up to its moniker again for the second time?

We'll need to tune in when the series returns, but if the trailer is any indication, we're in for a wild season.

"SEX/LIFE is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire," Netflix's logline for Season 2 revealed.

The regular cast of Season 2 includes Sarah Shahi (Billie Connelly), Mike Vogel (Cooper Connelly), Adam Demos (Brad Simon), and Margaret Odette (Sasha Snow).

Cleo Anthony (Kam), Craig Bierko (Mick), Darius Homayoun (Majid), Dylan Bruce (Spencer), Jonathan Sadowski (Devon), Li Jun Li (Francesca), and Wallis Day (Gigi) are our recurring players for the sophomore run.

When Netflix renewed the show in June 2023, it revealed that 67 million Netflix households had watched the series.

"Sex/Life is a dream come true," said creator Stacy Rukeyser of the renewal.

"To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying."

"When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired."

"I'm thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us."

Check out the full-length trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Will you stream Season 2 when it launches on March 2?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.