So Help Me Todd Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

We have great news for fans of one of the freshman dramas on CBS.

CBS announced today that it has renewed the So Help Me Todd for the 2023-2024 season.

This is a very early renewal for a scripted drama series on CBS that isn't tethered to one of the network's big franchises.

"Since its premiere in September, So Help Me Todd has become Thursday's #1 new series and has averaged 6.3 million viewers per episode, growing to 7.4 million with live plus 35-day multiplatform viewing," said CBS in a press release.

"SO HELP ME TODD has charmed viewers with the incomparable chemistry between Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

"With the series' unique blend of captivating legal drama, laugh-out-loud humor and intriguing family dysfunction, it's no wonder the audience continues to grow. I am delighted that these two inimitable characters and their entertaining banter will extend into a second season."

So Help Me Todd stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann, and Rosa Arredondo.

Scott Prendergast, Elizabeth Klaviter, Dr. Phil McGraw, Stuart Gillard, Jay McGraw, and Julia Eisenman serve as executive producers.

So Help Me Todd is produced by CBS Studios and airs Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and live and on-demand on Paramount+.

CBS previously renewed The Equalizer, Fire Country, FBI, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, FBI: International, Bob Hearts Abishola, and FBI: Most Wanted.

The network canceled the long-running NCIS: Los Angeles after 14 seasons, with the series finale set to air in May.

Of the unrenewed shows, Young Sheldon, NCIS, S.W.A.T., East New York, and Blue Bloods stand the best shot at renewals.

NCIS: Hawai'i and CSI: Vegas are both on the bubble.

What are your thoughts on the So Help Me Todd renewal?

Are you surprised?

Hit the comments.

Catch new episodes Thursdays at 9 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.