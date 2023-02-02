So Help Me Todd Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

at .

We have great news for fans of one of the freshman dramas on CBS.

CBS announced today that it has renewed the So Help Me Todd for the 2023-2024 season.

This is a very early renewal for a scripted drama series on CBS that isn't tethered to one of the network's big franchises.

Matching Mood - So Help Me Todd

"Since its premiere in September, So Help Me Todd has become Thursday's #1 new series and has averaged 6.3 million viewers per episode, growing to 7.4 million with live plus 35-day multiplatform viewing," said CBS in a press release.

"SO HELP ME TODD has charmed viewers with the incomparable chemistry between Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

Teaming Up - So Help Me Todd

"With the series' unique blend of captivating legal drama, laugh-out-loud humor and intriguing family dysfunction, it's no wonder the audience continues to grow. I am delighted that these two inimitable characters and their entertaining banter will extend into a second season."

So Help Me Todd stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann, and Rosa Arredondo.

Scott Prendergast, Elizabeth Klaviter, Dr. Phil McGraw, Stuart Gillard, Jay McGraw, and Julia Eisenman serve as executive producers.

So Help Me Todd is produced by CBS Studios and airs Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and live and on-demand on Paramount+.

All Dressed Up - So Help Me Todd

CBS previously renewed The Equalizer, Fire Country, FBI, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, FBI: International, Bob Hearts Abishola, and FBI: Most Wanted.

The network canceled the long-running NCIS: Los Angeles after 14 seasons, with the series finale set to air in May.

Of the unrenewed shows, Young Sheldon, NCIS, S.W.A.T., East New York, and Blue Bloods stand the best shot at renewals.

NCIS: Hawai'i and CSI: Vegas are both on the bubble.

Margaret At Work - So Help Me Todd

What are your thoughts on the So Help Me Todd renewal?

Are you surprised?

Hit the comments.

Catch new episodes Thursdays at 9 p.m.

NCIS Three-Show Crossover Photos Tease Reunions and Danger for Franchise Favorites
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch January 28, 2023
Accused, Teen Wolf The Movie, Shrinking
What to Watch January 14, 2022
What to Watch January 7, 2022
What to Watch December 10, 2022
What to Watch November 18, 2022

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. So Help Me Todd Renewed for Season 2 at CBS