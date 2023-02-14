Ted Lasso Season 3 Premiere Date Set at Apple TV+: Watch the Teaser Trailer

Apple TV+ recently announced that Ted Lasso would return sometime in the spring.

On Tuesday, the streaming service confirmed a premiere date -- and dropped an exciting teaser trailer.

New episodes will premiere around the world on Wednesday, March 15, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.

Moving to its new weekly Wednesday premiere, Ted Lasso marks the first Apple TV+ series to launch mid-week.

No reason for the change has been given, but Disney+ previously found success by shifting premieres from Fridays to Wednesdays.

The third and possibly final season will comprise 12 episodes.

As for what's on tap for the third season, "the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the 'wonder kid,' has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United."

"In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt)."

"Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency."

"Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

The second season of Ted Lasso broke records by becoming the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row with four total wins, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein), and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney).

With back-to-back wins for Outstanding Comedy Series, the series now joins the ranks of only seven other comedy series in history that have landed Outstanding Comedy Series wins in their first two years: Modern Family, 30 Rock, Frasier, The Golden Girls, Cheers, All in the Family, and The Phil Silvers Show.

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having no experience.

But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination...and biscuits.

The award-winning Apple Original comedy also stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Anthony Head, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, James Lance, and Juno Temple.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content.

Apple TV has yet to confirm whether this is the final season for the series, but we should get more clarity in the coming months.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.