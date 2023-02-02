The Cleaning Lady Renewed for Season 3 at FOX

The Cleaning Lady will have some time to address those cliffhangers.

FOX handed out an early renewal for The Cleaning Lady Season 3 this week.

The series is FOX's first live-action scripted renewal for the 2023-24 season.

Jeannine Renshaw has joined the show as an executive producer and will serve as showrunner with Miranda Kwok.

"After two heart-pounding seasons, we're thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story," said Michael Thorn.

"The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television have expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show that gives a perspective you don't often see on television."

Channing Dungey, Chairman, and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group, said:

"The Cleaning Lady is a gripping and masterful tale of a mother who will do anything for her child."

"I am thrilled that we get to continue to explore Thony's world in a third season."

"A big thank you to our partners at FOX for providing a platform for this show to thrive, to Miranda Kwok for developing such a powerful story, and to Melissa Carter for her leadership during the first two seasons."

"We are excited about Jeannine Renshaw joining the creative team, and I can't wait for audiences to see what Miranda and Jeannine have in store for season three."

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 averaged 5.4 million total multiplatform viewers, more than doubling its Live + Same Day delivery by +152%.

On the pulse-pounding season finale, Thony (Élodie Yung) was confronted by FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson) about Arman's (Adan Canto) part in Maya's (Chelsea Frei) death.

Meanwhile, Nadia (Eva De Dominici) tried to stay on Robert Kamdar's (Naveen Andrews) good side.

Despite being warned to stay clear of Kamdar, Thony decided to take matters into her own hands to protect Fiona (Martha Millan) and ensure the safety of her family.

The series also stars Sean Lew as Chris, Faith Bryant as Jaz, and Sebastien & Valentino LeSalle as Luca.

Renshaw is known for her work on Good Girls and Grey's Anatomy.

Her other series credits include In The Dark, Manifest, Charmed, Angel, and many others.

Based on the original Argentine series and produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, The Cleaning Lady is a story of empowerment, resilience and the human spirit that asks us all if the ends justify the means.

Miranda Kwok developed the series. Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez also are executive producers.

