The Goldbergs is Coming to an End After 10 Seasons

One of ABC's longest-running series is coming to a close.

Deadline revealed Thursday that The Goldbergs will wrap its run in the spring, with the Season 10 finale serving as its series finale.

A series finale date has not been set, and it's unclear at this stage how long the episode was set to be the swan song.

It's hard to imagine a series reaching a tenth season and leaving the air without a conclusive ending, but stranger things have happened.

The Goldbergs Season 10, airing Wednesdays on ABC, is averaging 2.5 million viewers and a 0.38 rating.

The numbers are down over 30% in the demo this season.

With aging shows having rising costs, they need to make a strong case for renewal, which comes in the form of ratings.

The numbers swell to 3.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating with a week of DVR factored in.

The Conners and Abbott Elementary remain heavy hitters on the comedy front for ABC.

The network also recently launched Not Dead Yet, which has been a strong force with a solid digital footprint.

ABC previously renewed Abbott Elementary and announced that A Million Little Things was coming to a close.

The fate of the rest of the network's schedule is up in the air.

The network typically holds renewal decisions until late in the game, but with a possible writers and directors strike, there's a good chance renewals could come earlier than usual.

As for The Goldbergs, it said goodbye to longtime series regular in 2021, and the show pivoted in the aftermath.

Before that, fellow cast member George Segal died from complications of bypass surgery at 87.

The series revealed his character, Pops, had died in his sleep.

The Goldbergs currently stars Wendi McLendon-Covey (as Beverly), Sean Giambrone (as Adam), Troy Gentile (as Barry), Hayley Orrantia (as Erica), and Sam Lerner (as Erica's husband Geoff).

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Are you surprised?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.