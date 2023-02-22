The Good Doctor: Chuku Modu Returns as Dr. Jared Kalu

The Good Doctor is bringing back one of the first major cast members to depart.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Chuku Modu has closed a deal to return as Dr. Jared Kalu during The Good Doctor Season 6.

And it won't be a flying visit, either.

The aforementioned outlet revealed that Modu will recur for the rest of the season.

It's unclear at this stage whether the star could return for The Good Doctor Season 7.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Chuku rejoin The Good Doctor family, and for the audience to learn what Dr. Kalu has been up to since he left St. Bon's," said co-showrunner and executive producer, Liz Friedman.

Modu was a series regular on The Good Doctor Season 1 but departed at the beginning of The Good Doctor Season 2.

The actor followed up the hit drama with roles on The 100, Captain Marvel, and The Peripheral.

The Good Doctor has lost several fan favorites over the years, some of which have returned.

Modu is the latest star to return to The Good Doctor family, and we can't wait to see what the series has in store for him.

The Good Doctor also stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, and Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park.

The cast is rounded out by Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke, and Brandon Larracuente as Daniel Perez.

While the series has not been renewed for a seventh season, it is considered a lock.

ABC is also prepping a spinoff, The Good Lawyer, starring Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman.

A backdoor pilot is set to air on ABC next month.

What are your thoughts on the big return?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch The Good Doctor on Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.