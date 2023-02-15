The Good Lawyer Delayed at ABC: Find Out When The Good Doctor Spinoff Will Air

We have bad news for fans counting down the days to get a first look at ABC's The Good Lawyer.

The network announced Wednesday that the planted spinoff of The Good Doctor has been delayed by a week.

The episode will now air Monday, March 13, at 10/9c.

ABC announced last month that Kennedy McMann (Nancy Drew) and Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) would lead the potential series.

The backdoor pilot finds Dr. Shaun Murphy looking for legal representation to help with his case.

He puts his faith in Joni DeGroot (McMann), a young woman with obsessive compulsive disorder.

Joni is described as "the brilliant, funny and self-aware lawyer who is relatively new to her prestigious law firm when she takes Shaun's case."

"Living with OCD, Joni has never wanted to be treated differently. While her symptoms take a toll on her personal and professional life, her attention to detail allows her to see cases through a different lens."

Huffman plays Janet Stewart, who is described as "a highly regarded attorney and partner at the law firm with a fierce intellect and dry wit," according to the character breakdown.

"A seasoned veteran, Janet has represented Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) in several legal matters over the years, so he turns to her to represent his beloved protégé."

"But when Shaun declares that he wants Joni to represent him, Janet is forced to let Joni take lead on the case."

No reason has been given for the delay, but we're sure there will be a lot of interest in this series.

The Good Doctor has been a mainstay on ABC's schedule over the last six seasons.

The live numbers have dropped in recent years, but the show still has a substantial digital footprint, keeping the show on the air.

It's unclear whether ABC would pair the two shows together or if they would air on separate nights.

ABC has succeeded by pairing up The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds this year.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.