The Terminal List Renewed for Season 2; Prequel Series With Taylor Kitsch in the Works

Chris Pratt's The Terminal List is returning for a second season on Prime Video.

That's not all.

A prequel series starring Taylor Kitsch is also in the works, Deadline reports.

The Terminal List was a huge success for the streaming service upon its launch in July.

Reviews weren't great, but the deciding factor was the impressive performance on Amazon's streaming service.

It landed at #3 on the Nielsen streaming chart, with 1.1 billion minutes viewed in its first week of availability.

Pratt had been vocal about wanting more from the Terminal List universe.

The actor and producer appeared on Jack Carr's (the writer of the Terminal List novel) podcast Danger Close last year and said as much.

"To the rabid fans of The Terminal List out there, you have nothing to worry about," he said.

"We love you and appreciate your support. It's our life's mission to make sure you can come back to the well. We are working away."

Added Carr, "There may be some cool stuff on the horizon being discussed."

Kitsch will also exec producer the proposed prequel.

The actor is also busy working on American Primeval and Painkiller, both limited series for Netflix.

It's unclear at this stage whether his Terminal List prequel would be a limited series or if there was a possibility it could continue.

Pratt has a busy 2023 slate.

He will lend his voice to Mario in the forthcoming Super Mario Bros Movie and will headline the third and final Guardians of the Galaxy movie for Marvel.

The Terminal List follows Lieutenant Commander James Reece after his platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed while on a covert mission.

Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability.

As new evidence emerges, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but also the lives of those he loves.

The cast also included Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.