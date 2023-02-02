The Traitors Lands Speedy Renewal at Peacock; Reunion Special Announced

The Traitors will return to scheme again on Peacock.

The breakout unscripted series has landed a second season renewal three weeks after its premiere.

A renewal was a no-brainer, but the speed at which the show got picked up is pretty crazy.

The streaming service typically waits until more data is available, but if you pay attention to social media, the show has broken through in a way many TV shows can only dream of.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, this unscripted competition series is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game.

Twenty contestants (including reality A-listers) come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize.

The catch? Three of the contestants coined "the traitors," will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants, coined "the faithful."

In addition to the show's renewal, the Season One reunion will stream on Peacock on February 28, hosted by Bravo icon Andy Cohen.

The dramatic reunion will bring the Season One cast together for the first time since the traitorous finale.

The Traitors Season 1 featured a mix of reality stars and America's best game-players, including Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse), Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services), Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist), Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette), and Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor).

The cast also included Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer), Cirie Fields (Survivor), Cody Calafiore (Big Brother), and Geraldine Moreno (Actress).

Also on the cast was Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Kyle Cooke (Summer House), Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager), Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst), Rachel Reilly (Big Brother), and Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset).

The cast was rounded out by Robert "Bam" Nieves (Tech Sales Executive), Ryan Lochte (Olympian), Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager), and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor).

"The Traitors is an ambitious, highly addictive and spontaneous format that keeps contestants and viewers on their toes," said Corie Henson, executive vp entertainment unscripted Content at NBCUniversal.

"Alan Cumming is a well-dressed genius, the producers at Studio Lambert are brilliant storytellers and the show is the perfect mix of drama and suspense to keep our traitors and faithfuls craving more."

"We hugely enjoyed making the US version of this hit format with NBC and giving Peacock's audience a highly bingeable murder mystery game full of intrigue and dramatic twists," said Studio Lambert CEO Stephen Lambert.

"This is the game which shows how people judge each other, often leaping to false conclusions, in a way that's revealing and entertaining, and we're excited to be making a second season with Alan as together we build on the success of the first."

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.