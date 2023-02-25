The Umbrella Academy: Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross Join Cast for Final Season

The impressive cast of The Umbrella Academy just got even better.

Netflix announced this week that Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross had joined the cast of the fourth and final season.

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally will play Drs. Gene & Jean Thibedeau.

According to the character breakdowns, they are "a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen."

David Cross will play Sy Grossman, who Netflix describes as "an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back."

Production on the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy is currently underway in Toronto.

It was previously announced that Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore will all be back for the final season.

Umbrella Academy's end was confirmed by Netflix in August with the pickup for the fourth season.

Thankfully, it's been crafted as a goodbye for the series, so fans will get to witness the end of the arcs for all of the characters.

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” series creator Steve Blackman said in a statement about the final season.

“But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for Season 4, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

The Umbrella Academy has been a bonafide hit for Netflix since its launch in 2019.

Many shows on Netflix don't survive their first season, but Umbrella Academy getting four is a testament to its successful run.

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Are you ready for the final season?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.