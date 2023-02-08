The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Suspicious Minds

Love can make you do crazy things, but unfortunately, it doesn’t always work out in the end.

On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 10, John and Mary find an unexpected visitor in the Clubhouse, but he doesn’t turn out to be who they thought.

Meanwhile, as Carlos and Lata find a way to track down the Akrida, Carlos opens up about his personal life, and the Akrida get closer to taking down the team.

Following the events of the previous episode, the group is a little more cautious about who enters the Clubhouse and how.

Even with Millie’s new security system, it didn’t quite work when it came to an actual Men of Letters member.

The series has really been digging more into the Men of Letters, which has been intriguing since Mary and John and the others are learning everything as well.

It’s also been interesting learning about the Akrida as we’re learning about the Men of Letters and seeing how those two connect.

Finally paying back those bugs for what they took from me. Porter Permalink: Finally paying back those bugs for what they took from me.

Permalink: Finally paying back those bugs for what they took from me.

With the way Porter/Jack was introduced, you didn’t really know what to think, but since he seemed like a legit member of the Men of Letters, you didn’t question it, just like John and Mary.

I do wish that the storyline wasn’t too rushed and that it slowly built up and revealed who Porter really was and what his endgame was.

If not for what happened with his wife, I think he would have been a formidable ally to taking down the Akrida.

He was blinded by love and his own selfish ways, however.

Things we do for love. John Permalink: Things we do for love.

Permalink: Things we do for love.

John and Mary had both realized that Porter wasn’t who he was and acted as they should have.

They were pretending like everything was normal as Porter/Jack slowly opened up about his plans.

When John also found out the situation that Mary was in, he did everything he could to help her, and he definitely would have done that with or without being in a relationship with her because that’s who he is.

Since there are only three episodes left of the season, it wouldn’t be surprising if John and Mary were even more cautious about who is in the Clubhouse and will be double-checking their sources.

Your love will live on in us. Jack Permalink: Your love will live on in us.

Permalink: Your love will live on in us.

We also can’t forget about the fact that Jack knew John’s father, which makes the situation even more sad because John would do anything to get more background on him.

If and when Millie gets the Ostium working again, maybe he can reunite with Henry one last time.

As John and Mary were dealing with their unexpected visitor, Carlos and Lata found themselves with a new ally: Rockin’ Roxy.

This storyline had a connection to Carlos’ personal life, but in a unique way, as he didn’t know what to do about Anton.

We don’t see much of Carlos’ personal life, aside from the little bits and pieces we’ve already had, and I do wish that we’ve been able to see him more with Anton.

Since Anton is an expert in lore and the supernatural, it would be easy for the series to include him more, considering he is also friends with Lata.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case since there are only so many episodes and not enough time.

However, they did do a great job with exploring Carlos’ feelings about Anton and how different this relationship is compared to the previous because it is so serious.

After meeting with Roxy and seeing how she didn’t want to lose the memories of the Akrida despite them literally keeping her up at night and ruining her life, Carlos wanted things to change.

Sometimes the things you want to forget are probably the things you shouldn't. Carlos Permalink: Sometimes the things you want to forget are probably the things you shouldn't.

Permalink: Sometimes the things you want to forget are probably the things you shouldn't.

I’m hoping that we get more of their relationship in these last few episodes, or at the very least, it’s brought up more.

It’s been entertaining seeing how different Carlos is during hunts as compared to his personal life because his behavior changes from confident to insecure, which many people can relate to, aside from the hunting.

The season-long Akrida storyline is getting down to the wire, and it’s been so refreshing to get something so new even after 15 seasons of Supernatural.

When Lata and Carlos tracked down Roxy, it was hard to predict just how it would go down and what she would be like since we only knew her as Rockin’ Roxy or the Akrida.

No one here thinks you're crazy. Carlos Permalink: No one here thinks you're crazy.

Permalink: No one here thinks you're crazy.

Seeing how broken she was really showed the viewers just how serious the Akrida are and what they can do even after they’ve controlled somebody.

However, it also showed how much more determined Roxy was to help with getting rid of them once and for all.

As previously mentioned, she had constant nightmares, and she lost her apartment, her job, and her family because of them.

Roxy had to relive that pain when Lata used the spell on her, but despite what she went through and what she revisited, she would do it again just to help.

I tried to scream, but I'm not here anymore. Roxy Permalink: I tried to scream, but I'm not here anymore.

Permalink: I tried to scream, but I'm not here anymore.

It makes me curious to see if anyone else that was controlled by the Akrida will endure the same thing if Lata and Carlos are able to track them down.

Getting that perspective of the Akrida was fascinating because it’s usually one-sided.

This episode did show the Akrida perspective a little bit, though, and it wasn’t just with Roxy.

Following the reveal that Kyle is an Akrida on The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 9, he and the rest of the Akrida got together to discuss their plans, which of course, had to involve what to do about the group of young hunters.

I had hoped that we would have seen Kyle more as an Akrida and really tried to dig into Mary, John, and the others and continue pretending to be someone that he isn’t.

Though now that the audience knows about him, it didn’t seem useful to have him keep going, so he did the only thing he knew he could: kill his host body.

That was something that I wasn’t expecting, at least not yet, just because the reveal did just happen, and he was talking with Betty about everything.

Putting the blame on John was as clever as an Akrida can get, and the aftermath did not look good and did not look to be in his favor, especially since Millie saw him over the body.

This just kickstarts a whole new storyline about John and what could be in store for him, as he now looks like a killer.

It also opens up the door to discover who else could be walking among the team as an Akrida, and even more so since Lata and Carlos discovered the hideout.

There is something else that the Akrida mentioned that finally seems to be coming back around, and that is the photo of Dean.

How and why he is in the 1970s is still unclear, but now that the photo has reached the big bad, things should finally start to unravel in these final episodes.

It didn’t matter too much when John and Mary found the picture, but now that the Akrida have it and know that someone has been helping them, it’s going to get messy.

Even though Dean has definitely dealt with worse, seeing how it concludes and ties back into the original story will be something to look forward to, though hopefully, the Akrida don’t find him. Nothing is predictable on this series, and I’m excited to see how it all comes together.

I really enjoyed this episode, and now that the season is starting to come to an end, things are really starting to pick up, so it's going to get 4 stars.

Now that Lata and Carlos know where the Akrida are hiding, it shouldn’t be long until they raid the place, but the question is how and when.

Meanwhile, it’s likely John won’t be let off the hook so easily after the Akrida stabbed and killed Kyle since it looked like John was responsible, which of course, was what the Akrida wanted.

Dean’s picture is making the rounds, but he still hasn’t been found, which is a good thing. But is this what his plan was?

Did he deliberately have the photo taken and drop it somewhere? He’s reading straight from his dad’s journal, so he could be rewriting history.

So, Fanatics, what did you think?

What are you feeling about that end? Did you predict the Akrida killing Kyle so quickly and blaming it on John? How do you think he’s going to get out of it?

With Roxy on their side now, they are one step closer to destroying the Akrida, but will Lata and Carlos be able to recruit anyone else?

Do you have any more theories on Dean and the photo? What could all of this mean?

Share your thoughts below and be sure to watch The Winchesters online any time via TV Fanatic!

Suspicious Minds Review Editor Rating: 4.0 / 5.0 4.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.0 / 5.0

Megan Behnke is a staff writer for TV Fanatic, who you can follow on Twitter.