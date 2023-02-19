Tom Sizemore, Saving Private Ryan Star, in Critical Condition Following Brain Aneurysm

Tom Sizemore, a veteran TV and movie actor, has been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sizemore was found at his Los Angeles home Sunday at around 2 a.m. unconscious after he suffered a medical emergency.

The outlet reports that he was transported to an L.A. hospital and is in the intensive care unit.

The actor's rep, Charles Lago, said that his family is "aware and waiting for updates" on his condition.

"He is currently in critical condition, and it's a wait-and-see situation," Lago said.

"There are no future updates at this time."

Sizemore was propelled to stardom for his portrayal of technical Sgt. Mike Horvath in the Award-winning World War II movie Saving Private Ryan.

He has built an impressive resume over the years, including Quentin Tarantino's Natural Born Killers. 

He also starred in Heat, Pearl Harbor, and Black Hawk Down.

On the small screen, Sizemore appeared on Shooter, The Red Road, Hawaii Five-0, Lucifer, and Crash.

Additional TV credits include Perception, Southland, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

More recently, Sizemore appeared in the Netflix juggernaut Cobra Kai in a guest-starring role.

Sizemore has been vocal about his history of substance abuse problems that started when he was 15.

He appeared on Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew in 2010 and went on to achieve sobriety.

Sizemore also had run-ins with law enforcement. He was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss.

Three years later, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel.

He was arrested in 2009 and 2011 for the suspected battery of a former spouse.

As always, we'll keep you up to speed on any updates as they are released.

