True Detective Season 4: First Look at Jodie Foster and Kali Reis

HBO is bringing back one of its most popular series later this year.

True Detective, the hit anthology series, is set to return for a highly anticipated fourth season with a new cast and storyline.

The premium cabler on Wednesday shared a teaser photo of Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, who will play the two detectives at the heart of the fourth chapter.

True Detective: Night Country is the official name, and the project comes from showrunner/writer/director/executive producer Issa López.

"When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace," reads the logline.

"To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

The series was revealed to be in the works last summer after the franchise lay dormant since 2019.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said of the pickup in June 2022:

"We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles."

True Detective was a runaway success story for HBO upon its launch in 2014.

Armed with a stellar cast that included Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Monaghan, Michael Potts, and Tory Kittles, it resonated with critics and viewers alike.

A second season followed in 2015, starring Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly, and Vince Vaughn.

The quality wasn't the same, and while the ratings remained decent for HBO, there were questions about the franchise's viability due to the poor reception.

However, the series returned in 2019 after a four-year hiatus with Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, and Stephen Dorff as the stars.

It was a success story and had decent reviews.

