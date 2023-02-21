TV Ratings: All American Soars to Season High, The Bachelor Slips

With several shows in repeat mode, there wasn't much on the broadcast networks on Monday.

The CW's All American said goodbye to Taye Diggs as Billy (but is it forever?!) with season highs.

All American Season 5 Episode 12 soared to 690,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating.

It was a big episode of the football-themed drama.

All American: Homecoming followed with 440,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Over on ABC, The Bachelor was down to 2.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Unfortunately, the series has not reached the highs of previous seasons.

The buzz is also pretty much non-existent for this search for love headlined by Zach Shallcross.

An encore of The Company You Keep did 1.4 million viewers and a 0.2 rating out of The Bachelor.

The new drama had a sluggish debut on Sunday out of American Idol.

On NBC, America's Got Talent: All-Stars picked up some steam with 4.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

An encore of Magnum PI.I Season 5 Episode 1 followed with 2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

FOX's Fantasy Island (1.9 million/0.2 rating) and Alert: MPU (1.9 million/0.3 rating) were both steady.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.