TV Ratings: La Brea Craters, Night Court Continues to Drop

It wasn't a good night for many shows on the broadcast networks on the final Tuesday of January.

La Brea returned from a lengthy hiatus with just 2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating among adults 18-49.

The numbers in both metrics were around half the sinkhole drama's Season 2 average.

NBC announced a pickup for a six-episode third season this week, and with production set to go into effect in March, there's a good chance we will see those episodes.

Deadline reported Tuesday that the early pickup was likely in relation to a writers and/or directors strike to have an original series banked.

The outlet notes that the pickup is likely being looked at as a final season.

Earlier on NBC's night, the Night Court revival continued to drop, logging 4.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The series debuted last month with 7.5 million viewers and a 1.0 rating, so the continued erosion is not an encouraging sign for the show's future.

American Auto followed with 2.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

9-1-1: Lone Star on FOX delivered 4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, right on par with last week's premiere.

Accused followed at 2.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating. Will the series continue to rack up gains with delayed viewing factored in?

ABC's The Rookie (4.6 million/0.5 rating), The Rookie Feds (2.3 million/0.2 rating), and Will Trent (3.1 million/0.3 rating) were all steady vs. their prior originals.

The CW's failed Supernatural prequel The Winchesters had around 350,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

