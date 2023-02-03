Unstable: Rob Lowe’s Netflix Comedy Series Gets a Teaser and Premiere Date

If you can't get enough of Rob Lowe, Netflix has just the show for you.

The streaming service on Friday announced a premiere date for Unstable, a new comedy series featuring the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor.

He plays a tech titan and gets to star opposite his son, John Owen Lowe.

The pair serve as creators alongside Victor Fresco on the eight-part series.

"Ellis Dragon is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place," Netflix's official description reads.

"He's also in emotional free-fall."

"His son Jackson Dragon is… none of those things."

"Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?"

The cast also includes Sian Clifford (Anna), Rachel Marsh (Luna), Emma Ferreira (Ruby), and Aaron Branch (Malcolm).

Netflix also dropped some character descriptions, which you can read below.

Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) is a brilliant, eccentric biotech scientist and entrepreneur.

After the death of his wife, he's unable to regain his focus.

Jackson Dragon (John Owen Lowe) More grounded and more of an introvert than his father, Jackson has always had trouble living in the huge shadow that Ellis casts.

Anna Bennet (Sian Clifford) is the Dragon company's smart, tough and formidable CFO.

Able to go toe-to-toe with Ellis, Anna has been (barely) keeping the company on the rails during her boss' emotional spiral.

Malcolm Drummond (Aaron Branch), is a childhood friend of Jackson's. He used to be Ellis' assistant but has recently been promoted to project manager. He adores Ellis; in fact, Malcolm is jealous that Jackson gets to be Ellis' son.

Luna Castillo (Rachel Marsh) is a genius biotech engineer who works in one of the labs with her friend and research partner, Ruby.

Shy, awkward, some would say weird, Luna is happy to let her more outgoing partner do the talking for the two of them.

Ruby Rosario (Emma Ferreira) is also a biotech genius (let's just stipulate everyone who works here is a friggin' genius). Ruby is outgoing, accessible, and fun; the opposite of Luna.

Check out a teaser below and watch the show when it premieres on March 30.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.