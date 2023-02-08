Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 4 Episode 3

at .

Did Owen forget about his responsibilities?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 3, there was much at stake when he was pulled deeper into the FBI's investigation of the motorcycle gang.

Owen's Undercover Work - tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 3

However, O'Brien made a stunning admission.

Meanwhile, Grace and the 126 responded to a call from a man who claimed his girlfriend slipped over the side of a cliff.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 3 Quotes

Owen: So you're in there looking for evidence of a crime.
O'Brien: No, I'm in there looking for my nephew.

TK: You think it's my fault.
Carlos: I didn't say that.
TK: Yeah, but you're thinking it.
Carlos: You should've given her time, TK. We weren't supposed to push, remember? I know she would've come around on her own. You didn't have to go and badger her.
TK: I know. But she was fine.
Carlos: She's not fine!

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 3

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 3 Photos

The Trio - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 3
Angry and Worried - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 3
Angry and Worried -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 3
Tommy Talks to TK - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 3
Mateo Looks Intense -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 3
Marj and Paul Chilling - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 3
  1. 9-1-1: Lone Star
  2. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4
  3. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 3
  4. Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 4 Episode 3