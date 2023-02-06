Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 12

What was Mickey Patrick's master plan?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 12, Danny was shocked by his former friend's arrival but not as shocked when he heard that his significant other had gone missing.

Meanwhile, Anthony surprised Erin with one last stakeout before her run for district attorney.

How did she feel about the imminent change in her life?

Elsewhere, Jamie helped a former officer caught committing a crime with the purpose of helping others.

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.