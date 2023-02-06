Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 12

What was Mickey Patrick's master plan?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 12, Danny was shocked by his former friend's arrival but not as shocked when he heard that his significant other had gone missing.

A Fatal Checkmate - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Anthony surprised Erin with one last stakeout before her run for district attorney.

How did she feel about the imminent change in her life?

Elsewhere, Jamie helped a former officer caught committing a crime with the purpose of helping others.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 12 Quotes

Danny: I got had by Mickey Patrick again.
Henry: Is that guy still around?
Danny: Slithering through life. I tell you, if he ever comes around looking for a favor from his cop friend again...
Jamie: You'll get had again?
Danny: Probably.

Mickey: Danny, please. I know you're thinking, same old Mickey. But I'm really worried about her.
Danny: 4 o'clock. I'll pick you up.
Mickey: Thank you so much.
Danny: I haven't done anything yet.

